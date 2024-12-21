Weird Things About Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen's Romance

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have quickly become one of the most talked-about couples both in the entertainment scene and the sports world. After what seemed to be just a fun, casual fling, the actor and Buffalo Bills quarterback surprised everyone and their mother by announcing their engagement on Instagram in November 2024. After all, it was quite the shocker: the two had been dating for just over a year after initially being spotted together on a date in May 2023. At the time, Allen had just broken up with his longtime girlfriend, Pilates instructor and influencer Brittany Williams, following a nearly 10-year relationship. Hmm... Sound familiar?

Aside from their fast-moving romance, there are other somewhat strange things about Steinfeld and Allen that we can't help but notice, such as their unlikely coupling (how exactly did this pair happen?) and reluctance to publicly discuss their relationship. During an interview with E! News at the 2024 Golden Globes, Steinfeld appeared to shut down a question about her NFL-star boyfriend after host Keltie Knight asked, "What is it about a sporty man?" Steinfeld responded, looking visibly uncomfortable despite her smile, "Listen, what isn't it about? Come on now." (No further comments? Nada?)

Then there are those rumors that Allen may have cheated on his ex-girlfriend with the Oscar nominee, given the suspicious timeline of their relationship. Between this and the unanswered questions about their unexpected pairing, there's no shortage of weird details surrounding Steinfeld and Allen's romance.