Celebs Whose Bad Behavior Came Back To Haunt Them In 2024

This article includes references to substance abuse, child abuse, and sexual assault.

When historians look back at 2024, there will be an awful lot to unpack about the year that was. While America's presidential race tended to dominate the headlines, there was also a lot of celebrity news in the spotlight, from Taylor Swift's massively successful Eras Tour — and her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce — to the long-awaited arrival of the "Wicked" movie, the second "Bennifer" split, and so much more.

Meanwhile, fans also said goodbye to several stars. Some of these exits were not entirely unexpected — 91-year-old music producer Quincy Jones, for example — yet some were tragically well before their time, including One Direction's Liam Payne, "Friends" star Matthew Perry, beloved fitness guru Richard Simmons, and Shannen Doherty of "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame, to name just a few.

During the year, there were also a considerable number of celebrities who found themselves in the spotlight due to their misdeeds. This list includes some major music moguls, a disgraced former matinee idol, a notorious conspiracy theorist, a comedian from a popular TV show, and even a former mayor of New York City. To find out more about the poor choices these folks made, and the consequences they faced, read on for a rundown of some celebs whose behavior came back to haunt them in 2024.