Sad Life Details About JD Vance's Wife Usha

Despite her initial reluctance to step into the spotlight, Usha Vance has become a household name. However, let's just say that hasn't always been for the happiest of reasons. Between racist attacks on her marriage and broken friendships, Usha has faced a number of hurdles since her husband joined forces with Donald Trump — and it's all been incredibly public.

We'll start with Usha's open hesitation at the prospect of becoming second lady. Speaking to "Fox & Friends" ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, the lawyer opened up about dealing with having her and her family's lives dissected in the past, when JD Vance campaigned for the Senate for the first time. Our body language expert spotted a blip of tension from Usha, but she also made it clear in her own words that she wasn't super enthusiastic about things ramping up again, let alone on an even bigger scale. "I guess the way that I put it is, I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now," she told the outlet.

Of course, things have changed for the Vance family, and Usha did mention in her and JD's joint interview with "Fox & Friends" that she'd support her husband if he did get the job as Trump's VP. "I really, you know, believe in JD, and I really love him. And so we'll just sort of see what happens with our lives," she said. Unfortunately for Usha, some of what's happened includes attacks on her character and her personal beliefs becoming headline news. And, as she said in an interview of her own with "Fox & Friends," while she tries to avoid watching the news, every now and again, she does see some of the negative feedback, which she admitted "can be hard."