The Biggest Rumors About Cameron Diaz

There's something about Cameron Diaz, and maybe it's that she has had a number of juicy rumors floating around her. The Hollywood star has lit up the big screen for decades — making her debut starring alongside Jim Carrey in the box office sensation "The Mask." From there, the sky was the limit as she wracked up a legendary list of credits, ranging from "Any Given Sunday" to "Charlie's Angels" to "The Holiday." With so many leading men to share the screen with, Diaz also has a long list of suitors, from Matt Dillon to Jared Leto to a reported relationship with Diddy, which we're sure Diaz is glad that she has long since moved on from. (Though, according to the Mirror, Diddy said she was "the one that got away." Yikes.)

With a lifetime in the limelight, a long list of rumors has followed Diaz. The most recent one doesn't make the list because it was quickly debunked, but in 2018, Diaz flipped fans out when she unexpectedly (supposedly) retired from acting, saying at a Fortune event, "For me, it was just something I had to do. It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life." Thankfully, the rumors of her career demise were greatly exaggerated, but whether it be in her personal, professional, or love life, Diaz's rumor Rolodex has always been as bewitching as her megawatt smile.