The Biggest Rumors About Cameron Diaz
There's something about Cameron Diaz, and maybe it's that she has had a number of juicy rumors floating around her. The Hollywood star has lit up the big screen for decades — making her debut starring alongside Jim Carrey in the box office sensation "The Mask." From there, the sky was the limit as she wracked up a legendary list of credits, ranging from "Any Given Sunday" to "Charlie's Angels" to "The Holiday." With so many leading men to share the screen with, Diaz also has a long list of suitors, from Matt Dillon to Jared Leto to a reported relationship with Diddy, which we're sure Diaz is glad that she has long since moved on from. (Though, according to the Mirror, Diddy said she was "the one that got away." Yikes.)
With a lifetime in the limelight, a long list of rumors has followed Diaz. The most recent one doesn't make the list because it was quickly debunked, but in 2018, Diaz flipped fans out when she unexpectedly (supposedly) retired from acting, saying at a Fortune event, "For me, it was just something I had to do. It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life." Thankfully, the rumors of her career demise were greatly exaggerated, but whether it be in her personal, professional, or love life, Diaz's rumor Rolodex has always been as bewitching as her megawatt smile.
She may have almost quit acting again because of Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz called off her retirement with plans to return to the screen alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix movie "Back in Action." Unfortunately, it sounds like it was a rocky reintroduction to the business as rumors arose that Diaz might want to give up acting again because of Foxx's disruptive behavior. Even though the two had previously worked together on the 2014 remake of "Annie," there were rumors that Foxx threw a tantrum on the set of the film and acted so poorly that Diaz almost decided to quit acting a second time. A source told the Daily Mail, "There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all. .. Some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out and Jamie has become pretty unpopular."
But the rumors have settled down, especially in light of Foxx's terrifying health scare, with Diaz firmly supporting the recovery of her co-star. In reference to the production delays and Foxx's health, Diaz told People, "The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end. And that's something that is not my place to speak about." She did, however, have nothing but praise for her co-star, saying of Foxx, "Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He's such a special person and he's so talented, so much fun." Here's hoping for Diaz's return to cinema.
She was named in court documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein
Cameron Diaz found herself on a list of famous individuals that she definitely did not want to be on. According to Fox LA, court documents unsealed in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case listed Diaz along with a who's who of celebrities and notable figures. The list included former president Bill Clinton, president-elect Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, David Copperfield, Naomi Campbell, and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, a representative for Diaz released a statement to Page Six, saying, "Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her."
The names stem from the deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein's alleged victims, who bragged about knowing stars like Diaz. But when she was reportedly asked if she was "name dropping," Sjoberg said that she was and admitted to never actually meeting Diaz in person. In court documents, Sjoberg said that the only connection to some of the celebrities were instances where Epstein would get off of a phone call and tell Sjoberg that he had been speaking to one of them, claiming, "Oh, that was Leonardo, or, that was Cate Blanchett, or Bruce Willis. That kind of thing." Talk about wishing someone would keep your name out of their mouth.
She may have illegally smuggled drugs across borders
Cameron Diaz getting caught up in an illegal international drug trade might sound like a logline for one of her action-comedy movies, but it turns out that it accidentally may have been one of her first jobs. Appearing on the "Second Life" podcast, Diaz spoke about the terrifying experience that occurred before she was famous as her initial foray in the modeling business took her to Paris. Once there, she wasn't able to book a single job except for one seemingly shady side hustle where they gave her a locked suitcase with her "costumes" in it and sent her off to Morocco. She said of the time, "I got like one job, but really, I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God."
Diaz goes on to say that she was stopped at the Moroccan border, where she was asked what was in the suitcase and thought, "What the f**k is in that suitcase? I'm like this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco. It's the Nineties. I'm wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down. I'm like — this is really unsafe." Diaz kept her guard up and said that it wasn't her suitcase, and while she does did not elaborate on how the rest of the story played out, it's safe to say she made it back to Paris safe and sound. Guess she'll have to chalk it up as a lived experience for the next time she plays an international spy.
She may have dated Elon Musk
With Hollywood and Silicon Valley becoming more and more intertwined every year, maybe it shouldn't come as such a surprise that Cameron Diaz was rumored to have dated Tesla founder Elon Musk. The two reportedly grew close in 2013 when Diaz decided to buy one of his cars. Page Six reported that the relationship apparently got supercharged as Musk reportedly made it a habit to fly down from Palo Alto to visit her in Los Angeles, even disrupting his work schedule for "The Other Woman" star. Things moved fast enough to be on a first-name basis, with Musk reportedly telling colleagues that he was heading out of the office because he was "visiting Cameron."
The rumor was short-lived, however, as the two seemed to fizzle out as quickly as they started. In an interview with CNBC, when asked about Diaz, Musk made it clear, saying, "I am not dating Cameron Diaz. I don't know where people got that from," according to E! News. Maybe it's for the better, given that Diaz escaped well before she could add any more children to Musk's growing brood, which now numbers twelve. Musk has moved on as well, with a new boo, Donald Trump, though there are rumors that Trump might be getting sick of him too.
Her and Kate Hudson battled over exes
In a game of celebrity boyfriend musical chairs, Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson found themselves in each other's orbit more times than either were rumored to have liked. It began with Diaz's years-long relationship with Justin Timberlake, only to become tangled after they went their separate ways, with Hudson apparently waiting in the wings just two days after Diaz was out of the picture to hook up with the singer. Despite the bad blood, Diaz would work with Timberlake on the 2017 film "Bad Teacher," where she managed to pay him a wayward compliment, telling Us Weekly, "He's frickin' weird in movies. He's so bizarre and hilarious. I say that with great respect to his character and what he's done!"
But in between their breakup and their makeup, Diaz heeded her ex's advice that what goes around comes around. In 2010, after Hudson wrapped up her relationship with New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, Diaz decided to pay back some relational karma and start dating Rodriguez. In a game of she-said, she-said, an insider told Today that Hudson believed Diaz stepping into the picture to date Rodriguez was retribution for what Hudson did with Timberlake, saying, "Kate thinks it's payback, pure and simple." As for Diaz, a source gave her side of the story, telling the outlet, "Cameron was actually in a serious long-term relationship with Justin. She thinks it's a joke Kate would be mad. Kate is only upset because she hates being single." But with this rumored feud well in the past, we hope it's been put to rest now that both Diaz and Hudson are happily paired up, both with families.