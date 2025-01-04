The Sign Ainsley Earhardt Fell Out With Kimberly Guilfoyle After Her Fox News Exit

During her tenure at Fox News, Kimberly Guilfoyle transformed from lawyer and model into the right-wing talking head she is today. While working for the conservative news network, Guilfoyle made many friends, including "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt. The two were often seen at Fox News functions together and would share social media love notes. What's interesting about this is that the friendship between Guilfoyle and Earhardt is nowhere to be found online after Guilfoyle was forced out from Fox News. The two are not seen together publicly and it appears they ghosted each other — indicating there was a possible falling out between the two.

When people started talking about Earhardt's engagement to Sean Hannity, one person who notably didn't mention any well-wishes was Guilfoyle herself. Sure, Guilfoyle was going through a brutal breakup from Donald Trump Jr. at the time, but the lack of even a small "congratulations" feels like there just might be some bad blood between her and Earhardt.

There's plenty of speculation that can be made about why Guilfoyle and Earhardt aren't on the best of terms with each other. An obvious theory could be that Guilfoyle's party girl ways are at odds with Earhardt's deep-rooted faith. But, beyond that, there's been a history of Guilfoyle putting her foot in her mouth and maybe hinting at things Earhardt wasn't ready for the public to know at the time.