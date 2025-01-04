The Sign Ainsley Earhardt Fell Out With Kimberly Guilfoyle After Her Fox News Exit
During her tenure at Fox News, Kimberly Guilfoyle transformed from lawyer and model into the right-wing talking head she is today. While working for the conservative news network, Guilfoyle made many friends, including "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt. The two were often seen at Fox News functions together and would share social media love notes. What's interesting about this is that the friendship between Guilfoyle and Earhardt is nowhere to be found online after Guilfoyle was forced out from Fox News. The two are not seen together publicly and it appears they ghosted each other — indicating there was a possible falling out between the two.
When people started talking about Earhardt's engagement to Sean Hannity, one person who notably didn't mention any well-wishes was Guilfoyle herself. Sure, Guilfoyle was going through a brutal breakup from Donald Trump Jr. at the time, but the lack of even a small "congratulations" feels like there just might be some bad blood between her and Earhardt.
There's plenty of speculation that can be made about why Guilfoyle and Earhardt aren't on the best of terms with each other. An obvious theory could be that Guilfoyle's party girl ways are at odds with Earhardt's deep-rooted faith. But, beyond that, there's been a history of Guilfoyle putting her foot in her mouth and maybe hinting at things Earhardt wasn't ready for the public to know at the time.
Kimberly Guilfoyle might have been a liability for Ainsley Earhardt
When they first started dating, one of the strange things about Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship was that they wanted to keep it a secret for as long as possible. However, ever the messy presence, Kimberly Guilfoyle might have accidentally let it slip that Earhardt and Hannity were an item before the couple was ready to go public. In a 2017 throwback post from Facebook, Hannity is seen posing in between Guilfoyle and Earhardt with his arms around both women. Guilfoyle has provided the caption, "So proud of my friend Ainsley Earhardt on her Metropolitan Magazine cover!"
Considering this post was made about six years before Earhardt and Hannity went public with their relationship, it could be assumed they were probably trying to appear like very good coworkers. Unfortunately, Guilfoyle might have screwed that up for them. While Hannity and Earhardt didn't divorce their respective exes until 2019, a source told People in 2020, "[They've been] seeing each other very secretively for years."
Knowing how Earhardt loves to keep her life private, and how very online Guilfoyle is, it was only a matter of time before the two went their separate ways. Especially with the rumors surrounding why Guilfoyle was ousted from Fox News, it would make sense that Earhardt would want to preserve her squeaky-clean image while continuing to work for the company. The best way to maintain inner peace is to sometimes maintain physical distance from someone. And with Guilfoyle being jettisoned to Greece, it should be easier than ever for Earhardt to continue to avoid her.