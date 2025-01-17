Tragic Details About Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama

The following article includes discussions of mental health.

Travis Barker's kids live insanely lavish lives, but being the children of celebrities isn't necessarily always easy. Alabama Barker, whom the Blink-182 drummer shares with Shanna Moakler, has enjoyed the advantages that come with having famous parents, but she has also faced its consequences. Alabama has seen the ugly side of growing up in the spotlight through the vicious attacks of online trolls. Since she was young, she has suffered online bullying, which escalated after she experienced weight gain related to a thyroid condition.

The situation became so difficult to handle that she resorted to taking weight-loss medication to avoid the backlash. That's not the only health struggle Alabama has faced. She has suffered from anxiety for most of her life, a condition that is exacerbated by another mental health disorder known as derealization. Additionally, she reportedly suffered a medical emergency in 2024 when she experienced nicotine withdrawal symptoms. Because she came of age under the limelight's glare, her personal life has also unfolded in the public eye.

That includes her ups and downs with Moakler, as she doesn't have a typical mother-daughter relationship with her. Alabama has suggested Moakler has been an absent parent, claims supported by her brother, Landon Barker. They have seemingly reconciled since the drama hit the news in 2021. Despite her complicated relationship with Moakler, Alabama was close to her maternal grandparents. Losing both of them within months in 2023 hit her hard. All of this happened before Alabama reached age 20, so for a teenager, she has been through quite a bit already.