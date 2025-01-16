Celeb Reactions To Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' New Baby That Did Not Go Unnoticed
There's a new chief in town. NFL power couple Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their third child into the world on January 12, 2025, and the star quarterback's daughter is already making plenty of headlines. The now three-time parents showed off a glimpse of their new arrival on Instagram, with Brittany posting a tastefully cropped picture of her and Patrick holding hands over the tiny feet of their baby, Golden Raye Mahomes. The adulations soon poured in from all over the Internet, but our eyes caught a number of fellow celeb reactions slipped in amongst all the regular fanfare.
Most notable was the quiet but mighty "like" by Taylor Swift, who has become Brittany's bestie-in-the-making ever since she started dating Patrick's fellow Kansas City Chief, Travis Kelce. Speaking of, the Kelce brothers sent their congratulations by commenting as such from the official account for their "New Heights" show. Fellow NFL wife and in-demand fashion designer of jersey puffer apparel Kristin Juszczyk commented, "Congratulations!!! So incredibly excited for your family!" to which a fan immediately demanded she get to work on an "Infant sized puffer." Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark somehow found time amidst dealing with her chilling stalker situation to drop a heart emoji'd, "Congrats." Louisiana State University gymnast and social media beauty Olivia Dunne dropped a "Congratulations," perhaps prompting fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jena Sims Koepka to get in on the action by writing, "Love the name! Congrats mama." And lastly, at the top of the pile was mother of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tavia Hunt, the wife of the team's owner, Clark Hunt. She wrote, "Rejoicing with you! So thankful she arrived easily and you're both thriving!"
Given her online presence, Brittany might be keeping track of the comments
Social media well-wishers may want to save the receipts on paying their respects to the Mahomes family because Brittany Mahomes has a habit of being very online. She found herself in the middle of one of her and Patrick Mahomes' many controversies when, according to Fox News, she liked a post by Donald Trump about the "2024 GOP platform," with one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, even recording proof. After Brittany received plenty of hate for the button click, Fox News reported that she clapped back, writing in an Instagram Story, "I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," then viciously adding, "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well." On the other hand, Patrick prefers to remain politically neutral.
Brittany also doesn't play when it comes to defending her man when it's game day. The social media maven has been known to use her X account to go after entire sports networks for the portrayal of her baby daddy. Notably, as the Kansas City Chiefs were losing Super Bowl LV in 2021, she went after both ESPN and "SportsCenter," responding to their posts of Patrick looking distraught at the score by posting, "Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league... [Cornyyyyyy]." She more pointedly replied to "SportsCenter" with, "Y'all are [trash emoji] for this too, but he looks damn good to me." So, if you're a celebrity still waiting to send Brittany congrats on the new baby, know that she might have some harsh words for being tardy.
Their new baby's name follows a pattern
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' new baby Golden now joins their siblings in having a running theme of metallic-based names. Their youngest daughter is named Sterling, which was a name originally meant for Brittany's second dog, but she explained on an Instagram Story Q&A, "I said no, I want [Sterling] to be my daughter's name." (via Us Weekly) And when the couple was expecting their second child after Sterling, she explained, "Then having a boy and him being Patrick Mahomes III, Bronze was just meant to be and went perfect." But now that they have brought Golden into the fold, Us Weekly also reported that Patrick told reporters at a Chiefs press conference, "I'm done, I'll say that. I said three and I'm done." This could be for the better, because Tungsten just doesn't quite roll off the tongue.
And while everyone loves a good naming theme (do they?), we can't help but wonder what kind of complexes the Mahomes kids might grow into, given that the three are named after first, second, and third place -– though the order is a little mixed up, with silver being born first, then bronze and then gold ... But hey, given the lavish lifestyle Patrick and Brittany live, we're pretty sure they'll be able to spare some change for therapy.