Celeb Reactions To Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' New Baby That Did Not Go Unnoticed

Social media well-wishers may want to save the receipts on paying their respects to the Mahomes family because Brittany Mahomes has a habit of being very online. She found herself in the middle of one of her and Patrick Mahomes' many controversies when, according to Fox News, she liked a post by Donald Trump about the "2024 GOP platform," with one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, even recording proof. After Brittany received plenty of hate for the button click, Fox News reported that she clapped back, writing in an Instagram Story, "I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," then viciously adding, "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well." On the other hand, Patrick prefers to remain politically neutral.

Brittany also doesn't play when it comes to defending her man when it's game day. The social media maven has been known to use her X account to go after entire sports networks for the portrayal of her baby daddy. Notably, as the Kansas City Chiefs were losing Super Bowl LV in 2021, she went after both ESPN and "SportsCenter," responding to their posts of Patrick looking distraught at the score by posting, "Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league... [Cornyyyyyy]." She more pointedly replied to "SportsCenter" with, "Y'all are [trash emoji] for this too, but he looks damn good to me." So, if you're a celebrity still waiting to send Brittany congrats on the new baby, know that she might have some harsh words for being tardy.