Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity Live Really Lavish Lives
The fact that Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity live apart may be a red flag for some, but based on the lavish lives they already lead, we're not surprised that they aren't — to borrow from Usha Vance — raring to change their setup. After all, even though Hannity's net worth far outnumbers his fiancee's, neither one of them is particularly hard up for cash.
We'll start with Hannity, because his net worth is eyewatering, to say the least. The "Hannity" anchor tops Fox News' richest anchors list, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating him to be worth a whopping $250 million. Said fortune has reportedly allowed him to buy both a private jet and a helicopter, along with tons of real estate. When we say "tons," we're not exaggerating: according to The Guardian, Hannity owns upwards of 800 properties (including the $813 000 house purchased near his son's college, Wake Forest University). Granted, the vast majority of that is rented out. Even then, though, his personal properties are not too shabby.
Many will remember that in early 2024 Hannity made a life change straight from Donald Trump's playbook and moved to Florida full time. Let's just say, he did so in style. Realtor reported towards the end of the year that he'd shelled out a staggering $23.5 million for his new digs. As one would expect for such a home, the property is said to include a number of perks, from a heated pool to a private dock. Not bad for someone who once accused other media workers of making too much money.
Ainsley Earhardt is worth $8 million
Given just how lavish her fiance's Florida home is, it may come as a surprise to many that Ainsley Earhardt isn't champing at the bit to move in with Sean Hannity. However, she's explained that she wants to keep her daughter in her school for the time being. And, it certainly doesn't hurt that even if her home isn't a mansion at the beach, Earhardt's Manhattan apartment seems to be pretty chic in itself.
Described by The Conservateur as equal parts sophisticated and fun, Earhardt's home is said to have some very bougie accents, including a bed with rice stalk-carved posts, which she named as one of her first big splurges for her home. Granted, Earhardt didn't go into detail about just how much she shelled out for the piece, but for reference, an antique one sold for a whopping $45 000 back in 2014, so depending on the specific bed she bought, it could have been a lavish purchase indeed.
Earhardt is believed to be worth $8 million, with her Fox News salary making up part of it, and her books (she's written a memoir, as well as a number of children's books) and endorsements and appearances other contributors. Express U.S. has also pointed out that there's a possibility she gets spousal support from her ex-husband Will Proctor, but details of their settlement have never been made public, so that's just a theory. Either way, there's no question that Earhardt is doing just fine, even without combining any finances with her future husband. Even so, if and when they do put their respective net worths together, this is going to be one very wealthy couple.