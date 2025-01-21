Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity Live Really Lavish Lives

The fact that Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity live apart may be a red flag for some, but based on the lavish lives they already lead, we're not surprised that they aren't — to borrow from Usha Vance — raring to change their setup. After all, even though Hannity's net worth far outnumbers his fiancee's, neither one of them is particularly hard up for cash.

We'll start with Hannity, because his net worth is eyewatering, to say the least. The "Hannity" anchor tops Fox News' richest anchors list, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating him to be worth a whopping $250 million. Said fortune has reportedly allowed him to buy both a private jet and a helicopter, along with tons of real estate. When we say "tons," we're not exaggerating: according to The Guardian, Hannity owns upwards of 800 properties (including the $813 000 house purchased near his son's college, Wake Forest University). Granted, the vast majority of that is rented out. Even then, though, his personal properties are not too shabby.

Many will remember that in early 2024 Hannity made a life change straight from Donald Trump's playbook and moved to Florida full time. Let's just say, he did so in style. Realtor reported towards the end of the year that he'd shelled out a staggering $23.5 million for his new digs. As one would expect for such a home, the property is said to include a number of perks, from a heated pool to a private dock. Not bad for someone who once accused other media workers of making too much money.