The Rare Times We've Seen Jelly Roll's Son Noah Buddy DeFord

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, may be happy to share their lives with their fans, but when it comes to the former's son, he definitely keeps a lower profile. Even so, every once in a while we do catch a glimpse of Noah Buddy DeFord, and to say his relationship with his dad and stepmom is adorable would be an understatement.

First things first, it bears mentioning that Jelly Roll and Bunnie aren't DeFord's primary caregivers. DeFord lives with his mom, and in an interview with Taste of Country, Jelly Roll shared that he tries to parent their son in a way that doesn't "step on her toes." Part of that, he explained, means not sharing DeFord all over social media, or even speaking about him in interviews, for that matter. "I want to just respect that boundary," he said. He also told the outlet that on the rare occasions when he and his wife did open up about the little boy, they made sure to get a sign-off. Speaking of the very first time Bunnie shared a video of DeFord to her TikTok, Jelly Roll noted that she had called his mom in advance and asked for permission. Jelly Roll has spoken about doing what he can to effectively co-parent with the moms of both his kids, so we're not surprised there.

Going forward, it seems that getting permission has remained a priority for both Bunnie and Jelly Roll, and we're not shocked. After all, Bunnie clarified in the comments section of that very first TikTok that posts featuring DeFord were "always mama approved first." DeFord's appearances have remained few and far between in the time since. Like we said, though, we do get a little peek on the odd occasion.