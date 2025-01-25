The Rare Times We've Seen Jelly Roll's Son Noah Buddy DeFord
Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, may be happy to share their lives with their fans, but when it comes to the former's son, he definitely keeps a lower profile. Even so, every once in a while we do catch a glimpse of Noah Buddy DeFord, and to say his relationship with his dad and stepmom is adorable would be an understatement.
First things first, it bears mentioning that Jelly Roll and Bunnie aren't DeFord's primary caregivers. DeFord lives with his mom, and in an interview with Taste of Country, Jelly Roll shared that he tries to parent their son in a way that doesn't "step on her toes." Part of that, he explained, means not sharing DeFord all over social media, or even speaking about him in interviews, for that matter. "I want to just respect that boundary," he said. He also told the outlet that on the rare occasions when he and his wife did open up about the little boy, they made sure to get a sign-off. Speaking of the very first time Bunnie shared a video of DeFord to her TikTok, Jelly Roll noted that she had called his mom in advance and asked for permission. Jelly Roll has spoken about doing what he can to effectively co-parent with the moms of both his kids, so we're not surprised there.
Going forward, it seems that getting permission has remained a priority for both Bunnie and Jelly Roll, and we're not shocked. After all, Bunnie clarified in the comments section of that very first TikTok that posts featuring DeFord were "always mama approved first." DeFord's appearances have remained few and far between in the time since. Like we said, though, we do get a little peek on the odd occasion.
Jelly Roll shared newborn pics of Noah in 2016
Okay, so it wouldn't be entirely accurate to say that our first peek at Noah Buddy DeFord was on his stepmother's TikTok. After all, he had already been shared with the world via Facebook back in 2016, when he was a newborn.
Jelly Roll chose a fitting caption for his first son, writing, "Welcome to earth." Overlay text on the picture itself revealed that the baby boy had been named Noah Buddy DeFord and that he weighed 9lbs and 12oz at the time of his birth. A few days later, Jelly Roll shared another snap of his son, with his caption sharing a blessing for baby DeFord. "God bless this child to be everything I am not! Noah Buddy DeFord! I pray he nor Bailee ever have to pay for their father's sins," he wrote beneath the black-and-white picture of himself holding his second child, referencing his troubled past and time in prison. The picture also revealed that the country star had had his son's name tattooed onto his face. Jelly Roll has admitted to having major regrets over many of his tattoos, but we doubt this one falls into that category.
Jelly Roll shared another picture of DeFord a few days later, after his daughter had met her new half-sibling. "She's so happy to be a big sister!" he gushed at the time. One thing's for sure: Jelly Roll was thrilled by the arrival of his second child, and he wasn't afraid to show it.
Noah did a super sweet interview with Bunnie XO
Back to Bunnie XO's TikTok video, because that marked the first time Noah Buddy DeFord spoke to his dad and stepmother's fans. The adorable video showed him sharing a list of facts about himself, from what he loved about the beach to his favorite color, as well as his next birthday (Noah was set to turn 7 the following month).
Though Noah was a little shy to start, he later shared a few adorable details about himself, and even cheekily joked that his favorite sport was "Pokémon." However, he then clarified that soccer would always be his favorite sport, since it was "the first sport I ever played." Other details shared? The fact that if he had to make a choice between his dad and older sister, Bailee Ann DeFord would be in luck. Not that Bunnie was surprised, there. Au contraire, she joked, "I knew it. Way better than dad, anyways." Cue an adorable chuckle from Noah.
Noah may have chosen his sister over his dad, but undoubtedly one of the sweetest parts of the video was his obviously close relationship with Bunnie. Throughout the video, the two giggled together, with Noah getting tons of tickles throughout. We're here for it!
Noah made an appearance at his sister's sweet 16
Noah Buddy DeFord made it to his stepmom's social media once again in 2024, a few months after their first TikTok video. This time, he featured in an Instagram carousel of snaps from his very favorite family member's birthday party — Bailee Ann DeFord's sweet 16, to be exact.
As seen in pictures from Jelly Roll's daughter's disco cowgirl-themed bash, Noah was thrilled to be at the party, beaming for the cameras in a magazine cover-style photo booth. In addition to the carousel, Noah could be seen in an Instagram video Bunnie shared of the event, and let's just say that it put Noah's adorable relationship with his dad on full display. In one clip, Jelly could be seen holding his youngest child like a baby. In another, the country star helped pose both of his children as they sat on a hay bale. The latter, in particular, showed Buddy to be having the time of his life, barely holding in a laugh.
Suffice it to say, Bunnie's fans noticed just how excited the little boy looked at the party. "Noah looks just as happy as Bails!!" wrote one. Others couldn't help but gush over Bunnie and Jelly as parents. "Bailee and Noah are so blessed to have such loving parents," they wrote.
Noah also did a TikTok of his own on Bunnie XO's account
Roughly a year after his social media debut, Noah Buddy DeFord returned to Bunnie XO's TikTok account. This time, though, Bunnie didn't stay with him as he chatted to the camera, instead playfully asking her followers to watch him as she ran out of the room. Cue a very enthusiastic DeFord, running right to the phone.
DeFord's enthusiasm soon devolved into a look of panic as he realized he was making a video. Granted, he quickly righted himself, introducing himself and even voicing that it was his very first time making a TikTok on his own. "This is my first time doing a video so I might be a little ... I don't know what to say that much — but can you take it easy on me?" he smiled shyly. We'd say something about our hearts, but Bunnie did that for us, popping the caption, "My heart," atop the video. The pièce de résistance was DeFord's look of relief, followed by an expression that illustrated everything he'd just said, as Bunnie returned to the room.
It probably goes without saying, but everyone did take it easy on the youngster — and some even pointed out that if anyone hadn't, they'd have been straightened out right away. "Anyone DARES to NOT take it easy on you and WE ALL RIDE AT DAWN!" wrote one. Another commenter vowed, "We won't wait for dawn ... we rolling in 100 deep at least from all directions immediately for Jelly Jr!" Here's hoping the littlest DeFord knows just how many fans he has in his corner.
Noah Buddy DeFord was a champ on his first red carpet
In addition to his fleeting social media appearances, Noah Buddy DeFord has also attended a handful of IRL events, and in October 2024, he even helped Bunnie XO sign autographs at a meet-and-greet on tour. Evidently, he felt comfortable being around so many fans, because not long after, his dad took him along for the "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" premiere, with the two clad in matching outfits. Not only that — the 8-year-old also joined in for Jelly Roll's interview with Entertainment Tonight.
While it was clear DeFord still had some nerves going into the conversation, he certainly held his own. What's more, his impeccable manners had fans far and wide gushing over him. Asked if he was a Sonic fan, the first-time red carpet attendee replied, "Yes, ma'am." "What a handsome well mannered young man! Jelly Roll you taught him right!" wrote one commenter. "You can tell his son is raised well ... Great job Jelly Roll," cheered another.
Also around the time of the premiere, Jelly Roll shared via Instagram that DeFord had had another very exciting outing — one which saw the youngster get his arm cast signed by Snoop Dogg. That wasn't all, though. DeFord even had a super sweet conversation with Snoop Dogg concerning "Fortnite," which prompted the rapper to declare that in addition to a Snoop Dogg skin, he'd be giving, "50,000 V-Bucks for my nephew for Christmas." Not too shabby! Staying true to form, though, Jelly Roll reminded his son what to say, and a very excited DeFord gushed, "Thank you!" Shout out to Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll, and DeFord's mom. We might not see DeFord often, but when we do, it's clear they're doing an incredible job raising the young gentleman.