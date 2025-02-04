Sofia Vergara's Hunky Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's Transformation

Best-known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in long-running sitcom "Modern Family," and more recently as the titular fearsome drug kingpin in the Netflix biopic "Griselda," Sofia Vergara almost doesn't look old enough to be a mother of a handsome man in his early thirties. But having given birth to Manolo Gonzalez Vergara back in 1991, the Colombian native is very much one. And it appears as though her one and only child has inherited many of the qualities that propelled her to fame, too.

As a model, Manolo certainly has the looks, and as a producer, director, and occasional actor, he also has the skills to make it in the entertainment industry. The multi-talent might not be quite as recognizable as his mom yet. But thanks to various business endeavors and red-carpet appearances, he's still fast becoming a staple of the gossip magazines. Here's a look at his remarkable transformation.