With his lanky six-five frame and rakish demeanor, Vince Vaughn emerged as a major Hollywood star in the mid-1990s. Shifting between drama and comedy, he came to be defined by the latter during the 2000s, starring in a string of box office hits such as "Old School," "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," and "Wedding Crashers." His versatility as an actor has been on display in recent years as he's continued to veer between comedic and dramatic roles, ranging from playing a prison inmate in "Brawl in Cellblock 99," to his role as a serial killer dubbed "the Butcher" in the horror-comedy "Freaky," to Larry David's golfing buddy Freddy Funkhouser in "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Even more recently, Vaughn raised questions about his political leanings (in the past, he'd been a staunch Libertarian who supported Ron Paul's presidential bid) when he was among the celebrities to attend President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, a group that included the likes of Kid Rock and his "Curb" co-star (and wife of cabinet nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) Cheryl Hines, who has been known to rock some scandalous outfits.

A hot new TV show has led to a resurgence in his career, and the second half of the 2020s promises to hold even further success for this Hollywood star. To find out how he got to where he is, read on to experience Vince Vaughn's transformation from high school to 54 years old.