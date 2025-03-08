Celebs Who Can't Stand Kylie Jenner
As the youngest member of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner has managed to distinguish herself from her celebrity siblings. The second daughter of "momager" Kris Jenner and controversial former Olympic decathlete Caitlyn Jenner, she became a mogul in her own right when, back in 2015, she took a quarter-million of her earnings from mega-hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" to found Kylie Cosmetics, launching her own line of lip kits. The business proved to be wildly successful, and in 2020, she sold 51% for a staggering $600 million. In 2024, Forbes estimated her net worth to be in excess of $700 million.
She's also made headlines for her high-profile relationships. Past boyfriends have included several top rappers, including Tyga, Drake, and Travis Scott, her on-again, off-again romance with whom she shares a daughter, Stormi Webster. Since 2023, Jenner has been dating Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, with whom she's shared numerous PDA moments over the course of their relationship.
Meanwhile, Jenner has also become embroiled in various controversies over the years, magnified by the intense media scrutiny aimed at all the Kardashian sisters. She's also developed a knack for rubbing some people the wrong way, and there's a lengthy list of famous folks who aren't exactly fans. Read on for a rundown of celebs who can't stand Kylie Jenner.
Wendy Williams threw shade at Kylie on her talk show
Prior to the devastating health problems that led to Wendy Williams' downfall, Wendy Williams became notorious for the scathing comments she'd make about celebrities on her popular daytime talk show. In 2018, Williams appeared to take particular delight in targeting Kylie Jenner during the "Hot Topics" segment at the beginning of an episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," she discussed the pregnancy of Khloé Kardashian and offered up a theory on why Jenner had not been sharing her own pregnancy on social media. "But Kylie remains silent," Williams said. "I guessed right away: because she's not with Travis Scott anymore!" Added Williams: "Please, that was a split and run! In my mind, she took the test and was probably like, 'Oh, my God. What am I going to do now? Travis!'"
Williams continued by implying that Jenner had changed her looks via cosmetic surgery (Jenner denied it at the time but later came clean to admit that, yes, she'd gone under the knife). "Let me tell you something," Williams said, addressing Jenner directly by pointing out that the surgical enhancements she'd made to herself would not be passed along to her child. "You can do whatever you want to do to yourself but the baby is still going to look like the old you."
Kylie Minogue declared war with Kylie Jenner over a trademark battle of the Kylies
Back in 2014, Kylie Jenner filed legal documents to trademark her first name in the U.S. That effort was met with opposition from another Kylie — Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, who believed that she'd been a famous Kylie long before Jenner had. In 2016, Minogue's lawyers filed to prevent Jenner from copyrighting the name, claiming it would damage the brand that Minogue had built over the course of decades. As BBC News reported, Minogue's lawyers pointed out that she was an "internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist" who already held several trademarks in the U.S. — to say nothing of her own website, kylie.com. Her attorneys dismissively referred to Jenner as a "secondary reality television personality" who'd been criticized for the "photographic exhibitionism and controversial posts" she displayed on social media. In 2017, however, Minogue withdrew her opposition, leading to speculation that the two Kylies had reached an out-of-court settlement.
In 2022, Minogue brought her legal feud with Jenner back into the spotlight during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." According to Minogue, the extended legal battle was never personal. "It was just business, obviously," she said. "When I was named Kylie ... I think I've met one person older than me called Kylie, so it's kind of unusual." She also confirmed that there had indeed been a settlement. "We came to an agreement," she noted.
Joy Behar has never been a fan
It's safe to say that Joy Behar has never been particularly enamored of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (or its newer iteration on Disney+, "The Kardashians"). When it comes to the antics of those shows' stars, Behar has taken a consistently critical stance. Way back in 2016, in fact, a clip was shown on "The View" of some Kendall Jenner sniping at Caitlyn Jenner for hogging all the attention at the former's first appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. According to Daytime Confidential, after the clip was shown Behar quipped, "This is why the terrorists hate us."
That attitude has also been evident in the comments she's made about Kylie Jenner. That was certainly the case during a 2023 episode of "The View," when discussion turned to Jenner becoming romantically involved with Timothée Chalamet. When the conversation turned to the intelligence of the two, Behar took a shot. "Kylie Jenner and the whole Kardashian family, they don't have the vibe of being brilliant," Behar said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. "I'm sorry, they don't. Whether it's true or not, all they care about is plastic surgery and big behinds. It's not like a big, intellectual group of people. Sorry, we're not talking about Bernard Baruch here!"
Makeup influencer Kevin James Bennett bashed Kylie about the claims she'd made about her line of cosmetics
Kevin James Bennett is a renowned Hollywood makeup artist and cosmetics expert. Back in 2022, he criticized Kylie Jenner for an Instagram post in which she was seen wearing a white lab coat, presumably working on her makeup, along with the caption, "in the lab creating new magic for you guys."
Responding in his own Instagram post, Bennett pointed out that he'd developed many cosmetics over the years and would never be allowed into an actual lab or manufacturing facility without a mask, hair net, covers on his shoes, and disposable gloves — none of which Jenner was wearing in her photos. "Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics," he wrote. Jenner, however, responded in a since-deleted post (via People), insisting that the photo wasn't taken in the kind of environment he'd suggested. "I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner," she fired back.
However, that explanation fell apart when an episode of "The Kardashians" subsequently aired, proving that she was indeed in the Milan lab of Kylie Cosmetics, where she ignored all the protocols Bennett had mentioned. Bennett responded with another Instagram post, referencing the Page Six story proving she'd fibbed and revealing he'd received death threats from her fans. "The truth always comes out — eventually," he wrote.
Keke Palmer called out Kylie for being fake
Actor and singer Keke Palmer was interviewed by Yahoo! Life in 2017, and one of the topics she discussed was authenticity, and its importance in building her own personal brand. In that conversation, she also examined how there were some who had successfully built their brands using a philosophy that was precisely the opposite, based on inauthenticity and phoniness.
Using the Kardashians as an example, dissing the sisters' depiction on social media of a level of perfection that is simply unattainable, she singled out Kylie Jenner in particular. "Specifically in the situation with Kylie, where you've had a young girl people have seen on television since she was a kid and they literally told her she was so ugly ... the ugly person in the family," Palmer explained. "She went and did apparently everything the world deems as beautiful. The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it."
She went on by explaining how Jenner typified how society has turned things upside down by glorifying fakery while criticizing those who choose to show their authentic selves, warts and all. "What I find interesting is that this is something that is being displayed to my generation — showing young girls, young guys that if you do everything that society wants you to be, not only will you be praised for it but you will make money for it," Palmer added. "You can be profitable for not being who you truly are."
Amandla Stenberg feuded with Kylie Jenner over a controversial hairstyle
When Kylie Jenner debuted a bold new hairstyle in 2015, her cornrows sparked a wider discussion about cultural appropriation centered around the question of whether it was appropriate for white women to wear their hair in the manner more traditionally associated with Black culture. Among the various celebrities to weigh in was Amandla Stenberg who, as a woman of color, certainly brought that perspective to the debate.
In a comment to Jenner's Instagram post showcasing her cornrows, Stenberg offered some scathing commentary. "When u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter," she wrote. Jenner clapped back with a heavy dose of snark. "Mad if I don't, Mad if I do... Go hang with Jaden or something," Jenner wrote, presumably referencing Stenberg accompanying Jaden Smith to his prom earlier that year.
Jenner wasn't the only celeb to feel Stenberg's wrath; a few months earlier, she'd posted a video to her Tumblr page titled "Don't Cash Crop My Cornrows," calling out the likes of Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus for their own cultural appropriation.
YouTube makeup sensation Jeffree Star accused Kylie Jenner of being a cosmetic copycat
YouTuber Jeffree Star sprang to fame for his online makeup tutorial videos, which led him to launch his own line of cosmetics. That made Kylie Jenner a direct competitor, and Star has never been shy about criticizing Jenner's products. That was the case in a since-deleted 2016 tweet (immortalized by Allure) in which Star shared a photo of a frayed, frazzled-looking brush. "So I got the new Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses.... SO disappointed in this product. That wand is unacceptable," he wrote, while also showcasing the apparently defective wands in a YouTube video. "This is no hate whatsoever," he said in the video, "it's just like when you're a multimillion-dollar celebrity, why would you put anything out half-assed."
The following year, Star took Jenner to task when he accused her of blatantly copying the packaging of one of his products. In a 2017 (which was also deleted but preserved via screenshot at Business Insider), he showed side-by-side photos of his liquid lipsticks and her recently released lipsticks. "I gotta know ONE THING," Star wrote. "With all that f***ing money she's made, why did @kyliecosmetics use the SAME PACKAGING as my liquid lipsticks that have been out since 2014??? Invest and make something different maybe?"
Bhad Bhabie dissed Kylie in a rap video
Danielle Bregoli came to fame as the brattiest teen on television when her exasperated mother dragged her onto "The Dr. Phil Show," and she became known for what became her catchphrase, "Cash me outside." She then transformed into shady rapper Bhad Bhabie and took aim at Kylie Jenner in the music video for her debut single, "These Heaux." In that video, a Kylie Jenner lookalike is shown, viewed through a window as she receives injections of filler in her lips and buttocks.
After dissing Jenner, Bregoli jumped into the lucrative makeup arena herself, entering an endorsement deal for her own cosmetics brand. Bregoli's products revved up a half a million in sales on day one. Interviewed by TMZ, Bregoli was asked if she thought she might eventually surpass Jenner as a cosmetics mogul. "Maybe," she mused. "I would love for it to get as big as it could get."
There was much drama between Kylie and Blac Chyna
The disastrous relationship between now-exes Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna resulted in a reality show, a child — daughter Dream, born in 2016 — and a legal battle that scorched the earth with multiple lawsuits. While she ultimately lost the $100 million defamation case she launched against the Kardashian family, several revelations emerged from the trial that specifically involved Kylie Jenner.
That drama had to do with the fact that she'd started dating rapper Tyga — who had previously been romantically involved with Chyna. During the trial, Jenner testified that Tyga had shown her a six-inch scar on his arm and claimed that it was from a wound inflicted when Chyna attacked him with a knife. Then, during her testimony, Kris Jenner was presented with a deposition she'd given years earlier when she'd claimed that Chyna had threatened to kill the Kylie Cosmetics mogul. While she couldn't recall the specifics, she insisted that information was based on "what Tyga and Kylie told me," reported E! News.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian admitted that she'd felt as if she was smack-dab in the middle of the drama, given that she'd previously been friends with Chyna. "I understand that Kylie dating Tyga completely broke Chyna's heart. I feel for her in that situation," she said in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," as reported by Us Weekly. "Was it uncomfortable for me when Kylie and Tyga started to date? Absolutely, because Chyna was my friend."
Madison Beer accused Kylie of stealing her eyeshadow idea
YouTuber-turned-pop star Madison Beer is one of the many celebrities to join Kylie Jenner in the business of selling cosmetics. Beer, however, wasn't just Jenner's competitor, she was also once a good friend. That friendship, however, reportedly crashed and burned while the two were collaborating on a purple eyeshadow palette for Kylie Cosmetics. When that product was released, Beer received no credit — and was apparently not happy about it.
Not long after the product was released, Beer issued several tweets (which she subsequently deleted) implying that her former bestie had ripped her off. Without mentioning Jenner by name, she shared some pics of her with purple eyeshadow. "When people fully steal your idea & what they come out with was supposed to be a collab ... WACK," she wrote in the caption, further emphasizing her point by adding a snake emoji.
The Doors issued a cease-and-desist letter to Kylie and sister Kendall
Who could have guessed that Kylie Jenner would manage to tick off a classic rock band that hadn't had a hit since the early '70s, and whose lead singer had been dead for decades? Yet that's exactly what Jenner did when, in 2017, she went into business with her sister, model Kendall Jenner, to launch their Kendall + Kylie clothing line. Among the items they were selling were t-shirts featuring the visages of the sisters superimposed over the images of various rock groups, including Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Doors, and others.
That led the Jenner sisters to receive a cease-and-desist letter from the attorneys representing The Doors, threatening a lawsuit over a shirt that superimposed Kendall's photo over an iconic image of the band's late frontman, Jim Morrison. "This is a case of people who fashion themselves as celebrities who are famous for being well-known but don't actually do anything trying to utilize and steal and capitalize on the legacies of those who actually did do something and created amazing art and messages," the band's manager, Jeff Jampol, told Rolling Stone.
The sisters also irked Sharon Osbourne, wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, with their t-shirt featuring Kylie's face superimposed over an image of the former Black Sabbath singer. "Girls, you haven't earned the right to put your face with musical icons," she tweeted, along with a photo of the offending t-shirt. "Stick to what you know ... lip gloss."