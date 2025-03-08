As the youngest member of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner has managed to distinguish herself from her celebrity siblings. The second daughter of "momager" Kris Jenner and controversial former Olympic decathlete Caitlyn Jenner, she became a mogul in her own right when, back in 2015, she took a quarter-million of her earnings from mega-hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" to found Kylie Cosmetics, launching her own line of lip kits. The business proved to be wildly successful, and in 2020, she sold 51% for a staggering $600 million. In 2024, Forbes estimated her net worth to be in excess of $700 million.

She's also made headlines for her high-profile relationships. Past boyfriends have included several top rappers, including Tyga, Drake, and Travis Scott, her on-again, off-again romance with whom she shares a daughter, Stormi Webster. Since 2023, Jenner has been dating Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, with whom she's shared numerous PDA moments over the course of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Jenner has also become embroiled in various controversies over the years, magnified by the intense media scrutiny aimed at all the Kardashian sisters. She's also developed a knack for rubbing some people the wrong way, and there's a lengthy list of famous folks who aren't exactly fans. Read on for a rundown of celebs who can't stand Kylie Jenner.