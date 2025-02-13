Who Is Cooper DeJean's Girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn?
Sure, Donald Trump showed up after buttering up Brittany Mahomes, but an even more unforgettable moment of Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, was rookie Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean running an interception in for a touchdown. It was a major factor in the Eagles' massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who had won the previous two championships. But DeJean was a winner well before that — just look at who he's dating.
Fans heard a lot about the WAGs of the Kansas City Chiefs — who include Travis Kelce's boo who got booed, Taylor Swift — ahead of the big game. While we don't know nearly as much about DeJean's girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn, who's still in college as of this writing, her social media presence makes clear that she's ambitious, well-traveled, supportive, fun-loving, and, by all indications, enamored with her NFL beau. Her TikTok account is chock full of gameday outfits emblazoned with DeJean's number, 33.
It seems pretty evident that DeJean is an NFL star who's only just starting to rise. He won a Super Bowl ring in his very first season! (It's almost enough to make us forget about the former Iowa football player's basketball beef with Caitlin Clark.) And Wilfawn seems more than poised to rise to the top with him. Here's everything we know about this WAG we're sure to be seeing for years to come.
They probably met at the University of Iowa
Cooper DeJean played for the University of Iowa for three seasons, from 2021 to 2023. He declared for the NFL draft for the 2024 season and was drafted by the Eagles with the 40th overall pick that April.
DeJean's girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn, still goes to the University of Iowa, according to her LinkedIn profile. She started as a freshman there in 2023, what turned out to be DeJean's last year as a collegiate player. Before heading to Iowa City for her studies, Wilfawn took college courses through a dual-enrollment program through Indian Hills Community College and Davis County Community High School. With that existing credit, Wilfawn already considers herself a third-year student and plans to graduate in May 2026.
Apparently she's okay being friends with students at the University of Iowa's rival, Iowa State. In a carousel posted to her Instagram in September 2023, Wilfawn can be seen smiling with friends who are all decked out in gear supporting the Cyclones. As she notes in her caption, she's the "odd one out" in an Iowa hat. But, as she also noted, it was okay because the Hawks won. It's likely those friends are from high school. Her hometown of Bloomfield is not much further from Ames, where Iowa State is, than it is from Iowa City. DeJean grew up in Odebolt, Iowa, which is nearly four hours away from Bloomfield. So in all likelihood, the University of Iowa is where they met.
They made things official around the NFL draft
It's hard to know for sure where Cooper DeJean and Steph Wilfawn met because they didn't officially debut as a couple until DeJean was drafted to the Eagles. Not long after the draft, Wilfawn shared a selfie of the two of them to her Instagram Stories, congratulating him for being selected.
DeJean later appeared on Wilfawn's Instagram feed on July 5, 2024. In a post captioned simply "Us," the couple can be seen embracing while rocking some swimwear. She has shared plenty more to her TikTok account since. Wilfawn has notably yet to appear on DeJean's Instagram page, which he seems to keep mostly to football business.
In that same post on Wilfawn's Instagram where she and DeJean made their couple debut, they can also be seen attending a baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. He's wearing a turned-around red baseball cap — one would have to assume a Phillies hat, though the front isn't visible. The Cubs did play the Phillies the night before, July 4. But Wilfawn is notably not wearing a hat for either team. Hers has the logos of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, of all teams. Is she a secret Kansas City fan? Is she some kind of anti-Taylor Swift who grew up rooting for the Chiefs but now supports the Eagles? Bloomfield is just over the border from Missouri. What a potential scandal!
Her short, but telling, work history
Steph Wilfawn's LinkedIn lists her major at the University of Iowa as enterprise leadership with a minor in human relations, so it seems she has her eyes set on a corporate C-suite in her future. Maybe with the human relations minor, as a Chief Human Relations Officer or Chief People Officer.
But interestingly, her current job shows that she may have an interest in medicine, too. Her LinkedIn notes that she has worked as a dermatology technician for Forefront Dermatology in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, since October 2024. The job entails assisting doctors with procedures including biopsies and removal of skin growths, as well as direct communication with patients. Wilfawn notes that she is "experienced in medical terminology, [electronic medical record] systems, and patient care," so perhaps she's looking to use that leadership degree in the medical field in some way. Maybe managing a hospital?
The job Wilfawn had before working at the dermatology practice was one a lot of college students have for a while: restaurant server. She worked for five months, from June to October of 2024, waiting tables at The Stuffed Olive in Iowa City.
She's a sports fan and fitness lover
Steph Wilfawn doesn't play any collegiate sports — unlike her rival WAG Brittany Mahomes, who went on to play soccer professionally after college. However, she's undoubtedly invested in keeping fit. In an Instagram post from January 8, 2025, she can be seen all by her lonesome in workout gear in a gym full of equipment. Her entire caption was a tag for ALO, a yoga apparel and instruction brand.
A quick look at Wilfawn's Instagram feed shows she clearly enjoys swimming and keeping up her beach bod. She also seems to enjoy horseback riding, according to another set of photos, though maybe that was just a one-off, considering that she captioned it, "Played cowgirl for the day."
Even if Wilfawn's interest in participating in athletic endeavors is recreational, she's definitely a fan. In addition to taking in the Iowa/Iowa State game in 2023 and that Cubs game in July 2024, she also shared shots from a Philadelphia 76ers basketball game in January 2025. She likewise posted a photo on TikTok of herself with DeJean wearing caps for the hockey team the Philadelphia Flyers.
She's an avid sideline supporter
Of course, most of Steph Wilfawn's attention as a sports fan has been directed of late toward her man's team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Since November 2024, she's been sharing gameday looks and inside experiences on her Instagram and TikTok accounts. During Super Bowl week, she shared several videos of her time in and around New Orleans, including one where she's seen dancing and celebrating along with Sophie Housey, girlfriend of Eagles offensive lineman Trevor Keegan. (While they don't have Taylor Swift, the Philadelphia Eagles' WAGs roster ain't too shabby!) In another video, Wilfawn can be seen taking in the sights and sounds of the city, including lots of delicious-looking food.
DeJean's big Super Bowl play and win also came on his birthday, so the happy couple was more than ready to celebrate both. Wilfawn shared a TikTok video of her outfit for the day, which consisted of boots styled like footballs, leather shorts, and a sheer black top with DeJean's number, 33, on the back. (The look kept her off the 2025 Super Bowl worst-dressed list.) She also shared a video of the couple sweetly celebrating the Eagles' big win on the field.