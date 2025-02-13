Who Is Cooper DeJean's Girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn?

Sure, Donald Trump showed up after buttering up Brittany Mahomes, but an even more unforgettable moment of Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, was rookie Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean running an interception in for a touchdown. It was a major factor in the Eagles' massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who had won the previous two championships. But DeJean was a winner well before that — just look at who he's dating.

Fans heard a lot about the WAGs of the Kansas City Chiefs — who include Travis Kelce's boo who got booed, Taylor Swift — ahead of the big game. While we don't know nearly as much about DeJean's girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn, who's still in college as of this writing, her social media presence makes clear that she's ambitious, well-traveled, supportive, fun-loving, and, by all indications, enamored with her NFL beau. Her TikTok account is chock full of gameday outfits emblazoned with DeJean's number, 33.

It seems pretty evident that DeJean is an NFL star who's only just starting to rise. He won a Super Bowl ring in his very first season! (It's almost enough to make us forget about the former Iowa football player's basketball beef with Caitlin Clark.) And Wilfawn seems more than poised to rise to the top with him. Here's everything we know about this WAG we're sure to be seeing for years to come.