Christina Haack Puts On A Very Busty Display In Plunging Corset With New Beau

Not one for playing it slow and steady in love, HGTV star Christina Haack is bouncing back from her third divorce in wild style. As Haack brushes off the dust and renovates her life without ex-husband Josh Hall, she's already begun pursuing a new man and hard launching him into her professional life, as well. When Haack posted on Instagram scenes of her traveling on Christopher Larocca's private jet, she used the opportunity to tell the world she was seeing him romantically. However, after using the photo-op to rub Larocca's lavish life in Hall's face, it was time to get serious about showing him to her friends and "The Flip Off" co-stars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa.

When Haack set up a double-date with herself, Larocca, and the El Moussas, she set in motion the chance for her old friends to "interview" her new love interest. And she made sure to wear quite the outfit to show him off, stunning in a low-cut, blue-gray bustier corset top that left little to the imagination.

While Tarek is one of Haack's ex-husbands, he and Heather Rae are both fond and protective of Haack. And with her divorce from Hall stirring up some nasty allegations, it seems Tarek and Heather Rae are intent on vetting Haac's new love interests to make sure they are up for the task of taking care of her.