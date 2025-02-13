Christina Haack Puts On A Very Busty Display In Plunging Corset With New Beau
Not one for playing it slow and steady in love, HGTV star Christina Haack is bouncing back from her third divorce in wild style. As Haack brushes off the dust and renovates her life without ex-husband Josh Hall, she's already begun pursuing a new man and hard launching him into her professional life, as well. When Haack posted on Instagram scenes of her traveling on Christopher Larocca's private jet, she used the opportunity to tell the world she was seeing him romantically. However, after using the photo-op to rub Larocca's lavish life in Hall's face, it was time to get serious about showing him to her friends and "The Flip Off" co-stars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa.
When Haack set up a double-date with herself, Larocca, and the El Moussas, she set in motion the chance for her old friends to "interview" her new love interest. And she made sure to wear quite the outfit to show him off, stunning in a low-cut, blue-gray bustier corset top that left little to the imagination.
While Tarek is one of Haack's ex-husbands, he and Heather Rae are both fond and protective of Haack. And with her divorce from Hall stirring up some nasty allegations, it seems Tarek and Heather Rae are intent on vetting Haac's new love interests to make sure they are up for the task of taking care of her.
Christina Haack is ready for love again, but Josh Hall is keeping it messy
With Tarek El Moussa posting to Instagram that the "first round of interviews" was over — indicating that he and wife Heather Rae El Moussa possibly enjoyed their sit-down with Christopher Larocca and Christina Haack — it seems Larocca just might be getting the seal of approval. Considering that Tarek never seemed to care for Haack's ex-husband, Josh Hall, Larocca was maybe already in good standing with the El Moussas simply by being himself. However, this hasn't stopped Hall from ramping up some inconsiderate antics.
After trying to garner some sympathy when Haack threw accusations his way, Hall seems intent on causing drama and stirring the pot. When Haack suggested that Hall was a grifter, Hall took it personally and began hurling suggestions that Haack has been manipulating viewers into disliking him. This came on the heels of Hall showing off his lavish lifestyle post-split — proof he's determined to remain a menace. Luckily for Haack, she has friends like Tarek and Heather Rae to at least help her make better choices with her future partners.