The Untold Truth Of Gracie Abrams

It seems fair to say Gracie Abrams was something of a precocious child. While most 8-year-olds spend their downtime playing with their latest haul from Toys "R" Us, the Californian preferred to harness her abilities as a songwriter.

In a 2024 interview with Vogue, Abrams revealed she was encouraged to pursue her way with words by her third grade teacher and the "palm-sized flimsy pocket journals" she gave to her students: "She totally got me writing in general, and I found that it was my favorite way to spend my time. I actually ultimately preferred expressing myself there as opposed to face-to-face with another person."

However, disaster struck one morning when she realized her beloved journal had been lost. "I was so angry," she explained to Dazed. "So I sat in the garage and banged on the drums about losing my journal and how devastating that felt. It was the equivalent of sprinting really hard until you want to vomit." The "That's So True" singer acknowledges how privileged she was to grow up in a home with musical instruments. However, far from showing off her talents, her desire to keep her thoughts personal meant she never let anyone else in the family hear her work.