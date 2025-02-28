Don Jr. Shades Jill Biden With Snide Four-Words & It's Giving Middle School
It's no secret that President Donald Trump's administration has been making serious waves since he took office for a second term. Most of the big swings at long-standing government agencies have been at the hands of Trump's current bestie Elon Musk and his unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While this friendship appears to be working out (for now), there have been a few things Musk has done that are sure to rattle Trump's delicate ego. For starters, there's the Time magazine cover that depicted Musk sitting behind Trump's presidential desk. And we can't forget all the times Musk appeared at press conferences and took the wheel. Surely Trump is fuming somewhere. However, it seems that Donald Trump Jr. is now coming to Musk's defense and is throwing a former first lady under the bus while doing so.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Don Jr. took issue with people critical of Musk's presence within the White House. In the same breath, Don Jr. claimed Musk is "one of the smartest men in history" (with no evidence), and then threw barbs at Dr. Jill Biden by making a joke about her doctoral degree in education. When bringing up the fact that Dr. Biden had once even led her own cabinet meeting, Don Jr. first called her "Jill Biden" before making an overly sarcastic correction: "(sorry DOCTOR Jill LOL)."
While Don Jr. might be going out of his way to distract everyone from his stunning age-gap relationship with Bettina Anderson, he would do well to steer clear of starting a feud with Dr. Biden. She may hold her degree in English and education, but she might as well have an honorary diploma in icy grudges.
Dr. Jill Biden is happy to add more names to her growing list of feuds
Sure, there are several strange rumors swirling about Dr. Jill Biden but one she can't seem to outrun is her fondness for keeping an ongoing grudge alive. There's, of course, the seemingly confirmed feud between Dr. Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, which has only escalated since Harris' poor showing during the 2024 presidential election. Now with Elon Musk getting the entire Trump family to seemingly support his dirty work, it's as if he's providing the former first lady with a bunch of names to add to her enemies list.
But Donald Trump Jr. and Musk would do well to avoid starting a fight with someone as well-educated and icy as Dr. Biden. Whereas she completed her schooling, there's no record of Musk ever actually attending Stanford University, a place he claims he went to for two days before leaving to start his own company. In fact, Luisa Rapport, director of media relations for Stanford, told The Stanford Daily that even though Musk was accepted to the university, there's no "record of him enrolling." So, perhaps the snide middle school remarks should stay on the playground — a place Don Jr. and Musk haven't seemed to have graduated from yet.