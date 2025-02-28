Don Jr. Shades Jill Biden With Snide Four-Words & It's Giving Middle School

It's no secret that President Donald Trump's administration has been making serious waves since he took office for a second term. Most of the big swings at long-standing government agencies have been at the hands of Trump's current bestie Elon Musk and his unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While this friendship appears to be working out (for now), there have been a few things Musk has done that are sure to rattle Trump's delicate ego. For starters, there's the Time magazine cover that depicted Musk sitting behind Trump's presidential desk. And we can't forget all the times Musk appeared at press conferences and took the wheel. Surely Trump is fuming somewhere. However, it seems that Donald Trump Jr. is now coming to Musk's defense and is throwing a former first lady under the bus while doing so.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Don Jr. took issue with people critical of Musk's presence within the White House. In the same breath, Don Jr. claimed Musk is "one of the smartest men in history" (with no evidence), and then threw barbs at Dr. Jill Biden by making a joke about her doctoral degree in education. When bringing up the fact that Dr. Biden had once even led her own cabinet meeting, Don Jr. first called her "Jill Biden" before making an overly sarcastic correction: "(sorry DOCTOR Jill LOL)."

While Don Jr. might be going out of his way to distract everyone from his stunning age-gap relationship with Bettina Anderson, he would do well to steer clear of starting a feud with Dr. Biden. She may hold her degree in English and education, but she might as well have an honorary diploma in icy grudges.