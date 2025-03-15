Swimsuit Snap Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Exposes Her Killer Body

Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to revealing looks (see: the time she confused a charity event for the club in a mini-dress), but she generally steers clear of full-on bikini looks. However, in honor of Mother's Day 2024, she shared a throwback to a beach vacation years back — and no surprise, the former underwear model looked incredible.

ICYMI, in May 2024, Guilfoyle took to Instagram to share a carousel of pics with her son, Ronan Villency. Among the images shared was a newborn pic, one of them out for lunch, and two posed pictures in full glam. And then, there was one of them on the beach from years back. In the snap, a black bikini-clad Guilfoyle hoisted her young son into the air, with the two beaming at one another. It was hard to miss just how toned her arms were as she did so, and there's no question that the young mom was in great shape.

Though Guilfoyle went on to post another Instagram carousel a few months later in honor of Ronan's milestone birthday, which was definitely all about her, we'll give her a little grace for her Mother's Day post. After all, it was a day celebrating mothers — and celebrate, she did.