Swimsuit Snap Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Exposes Her Killer Body
Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to revealing looks (see: the time she confused a charity event for the club in a mini-dress), but she generally steers clear of full-on bikini looks. However, in honor of Mother's Day 2024, she shared a throwback to a beach vacation years back — and no surprise, the former underwear model looked incredible.
ICYMI, in May 2024, Guilfoyle took to Instagram to share a carousel of pics with her son, Ronan Villency. Among the images shared was a newborn pic, one of them out for lunch, and two posed pictures in full glam. And then, there was one of them on the beach from years back. In the snap, a black bikini-clad Guilfoyle hoisted her young son into the air, with the two beaming at one another. It was hard to miss just how toned her arms were as she did so, and there's no question that the young mom was in great shape.
Though Guilfoyle went on to post another Instagram carousel a few months later in honor of Ronan's milestone birthday, which was definitely all about her, we'll give her a little grace for her Mother's Day post. After all, it was a day celebrating mothers — and celebrate, she did.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has spoken about her modeling days
As we said, it's not exactly shocking that Kimberly Guilfoyle looked great in the bikini pic she shared on Mother's Day 2024. After all, she's long been open about modeling during her college years.
Back in 2014, Guilfoyle spoke to Cosmopolitan and confirmed that she'd done a bunch of different jobs to raise money for law school. "I had three jobs: I was working at the district attorney's office as an intern, I worked at the clothing store Clothestime, and I was modeling and doing different jobs in and around San Francisco and Sacramento," she shared. Some of those modeling jobs, it should be noted, were pretty high-profile. Guilfoyle was even featured in a Victoria's Secret catalog.
Of course, modeling and all her other jobs were not the only things Guilfoyle did to grow her law school fund, so she never planned on staying in the business long term. Even so, she gushed to Cosmopolitan that it had been a great side hustle. "I really learned a lot about self-confidence and self-esteem. I learned how to cue into my own autonomy as a woman," she recounted. Guilfoyle also pointed out that thanks to modeling, she ended up meeting a ton of "interesting people." Unsurprisingly, she also pointed out that she had zero regrets about it — again, no surprise there. After all, she's been known to share throwback pics of her modeling career on Instagram on occasion. Even so, we're not banking on her returning to her past gig. Sure, she's done some (admittedly bizarre) social media posts gushing over brands she loves, but something tells us she's living it up as the new ambassador to Greece.