Explosive Book Claims Barron Trump Brutally Called Out Donald's Annoying Habit
Leading up to the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump was making some very strategic moves behind the scenes. One of the more intimate ones was tapping into Trump's strange relationship with his youngest son Barron Trump to get a younger perspective on things. In many ways, leaning on Barron's input shifted Donald's campaign toward success. It was Barron who suggested his father go on several "manosphere" podcasts like the "Lex Fridman Podcast" and Adin Ross's show. However, in Alex Isenstadt's gripping exposé of the book "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power," it seems Barron's advice extended even further and poked at a trait for which Donald is known.
Leading up to the June 27 debate against then-President Joe Biden, Barron offered up some sage words of sassy wisdom to his father. According to Isenstadt, Barron suggested that Donald cool it on the yapping — a trait the Gemini president is famous for — and let Biden set himself up for failure. Excited to see his son show an interest in politics, Donald took the advice to heart and maintained a more tight-lipped composure during the debate, and sent Biden spiraling. In fact, it was after that particular debate that everyone began to worry about Biden, and he ultimately dropped out of the presidential race shortly after — a real victory for Donald and his team.
Barron Trump was part of a 'human shield' strategy during Donald Trump's campaign
While Barron Trump is notoriously cagey about expressing his own political views, he was an integral part of getting his father Donald Trump re-elected. In fact, per Alex Isenstadt's "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power," Barron was a member of an elite inner circle whose job was to both inform and insulate Donald from prying eyes. Campaign strategist, current White House Chief of Staff, and Paula Deen impersonator Susie Wiles implemented a protocol of protecting Donald from being distracted by the likes of Rudy Giuliani leading up to the big debate, but that was only half of her strategy.
Copying another move of Barron's, Wiles did her best to keep Donald's studious debate prep out of the public eye for as long as possible. One of the strange things about Barron is his adept ability to keep himself behind the scenes, and Wiles was smart to suggest a similar tactic for his father. Upon his bruising defeat of Joe Biden in the debate, it was clear the strategy paid off — and took the public by storm. However, this didn't keep Donald from pouting. According to Isenstadt, after all the secret study sessions and successful performance, Donald was annoyed that everyone was focusing on Biden's foibles. Donald went so far as to say, ”No one will ever give me credit." Even now, all eyes are on Barron's political future after his dad's big election win, sapping Donald of credit he might feel is due. Poor Donald will have to continue to seek validation elsewhere.