Explosive Book Claims Barron Trump Brutally Called Out Donald's Annoying Habit

Leading up to the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump was making some very strategic moves behind the scenes. One of the more intimate ones was tapping into Trump's strange relationship with his youngest son Barron Trump to get a younger perspective on things. In many ways, leaning on Barron's input shifted Donald's campaign toward success. It was Barron who suggested his father go on several "manosphere" podcasts like the "Lex Fridman Podcast" and Adin Ross's show. However, in Alex Isenstadt's gripping exposé of the book "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power," it seems Barron's advice extended even further and poked at a trait for which Donald is known.

Leading up to the June 27 debate against then-President Joe Biden, Barron offered up some sage words of sassy wisdom to his father. According to Isenstadt, Barron suggested that Donald cool it on the yapping — a trait the Gemini president is famous for — and let Biden set himself up for failure. Excited to see his son show an interest in politics, Donald took the advice to heart and maintained a more tight-lipped composure during the debate, and sent Biden spiraling. In fact, it was after that particular debate that everyone began to worry about Biden, and he ultimately dropped out of the presidential race shortly after — a real victory for Donald and his team.