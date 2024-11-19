Barron Trump's Future Is Everyone's Lips After His Dad's Election Win

Barron Trump was in his early teens when he and his family moved out of the White House, but now that his dad is moving back in, he's a young adult. As such, there's been a ton of speculation regarding where the college student will live and whether he'll transfer out of New York University's Stern School.

ICYMI, it was first revealed that Barron would be attending NYU in September 2024. At the time, many were sure Melania Trump was excited by his choice. After all, it's long been assumed that the two-time first lady would want to be close by, wherever he decided to go for college — and his being at NYU would have been the perfect excuse for her to bail on the White House in the event that her husband was re-elected. That was thought to have been a major bonus for Melania, given the signs that she doesn't want to live in the White House.

Now that Donald Trump has been elected as president number 47, though, some are questioning whether Barron will be staying at NYU at all. For one, both he and Melania have been significantly more enthusiastic about the 2024 election. Barron — who generally avoids the spotlight — even showed face at rallies. What's more, he and his friend Bo Loudon also played a role in garnering support for Donald amongst fellow youngsters. As such, it's not unthinkable that he might want to be a little closer to the action now that his efforts have paid off.