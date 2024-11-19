Barron Trump's Future Is Everyone's Lips After His Dad's Election Win
Barron Trump was in his early teens when he and his family moved out of the White House, but now that his dad is moving back in, he's a young adult. As such, there's been a ton of speculation regarding where the college student will live and whether he'll transfer out of New York University's Stern School.
ICYMI, it was first revealed that Barron would be attending NYU in September 2024. At the time, many were sure Melania Trump was excited by his choice. After all, it's long been assumed that the two-time first lady would want to be close by, wherever he decided to go for college — and his being at NYU would have been the perfect excuse for her to bail on the White House in the event that her husband was re-elected. That was thought to have been a major bonus for Melania, given the signs that she doesn't want to live in the White House.
Now that Donald Trump has been elected as president number 47, though, some are questioning whether Barron will be staying at NYU at all. For one, both he and Melania have been significantly more enthusiastic about the 2024 election. Barron — who generally avoids the spotlight — even showed face at rallies. What's more, he and his friend Bo Loudon also played a role in garnering support for Donald amongst fellow youngsters. As such, it's not unthinkable that he might want to be a little closer to the action now that his efforts have paid off.
Barron might want to be out of the public eye
Another reason Barron Trump might not want to stay at NYU? The sheer amount of attention he's likely to get as the president's son. In September 2024, a video of him surrounded by security on campus served as a tragic reminder of Barron's unusual college experience — and that was before the election. Granted, the fact that his living situation is different from his classmates (as Melania Trump shared on "Fox & Friends," he's staying in Trump Towers) probably makes up for that.
Switching gears to why Barron might prefer staying at NYU, it's possible that the fact that he could play a part in his father's re-election from the other side of the country means he wouldn't have to sacrifice being involved in his father's administration (if he chose to do so, that is). Plus, even though Barron gets a ton of attention at NYU, students speaking to Daily Mail shared that they'd had no issue with him. In fact, one student pointed out, "His dad is his dad, he's his own person, so I'm not gonna judge." Another shared that she felt a little sorry for him because he couldn't choose his family.
At the end of the day, only Barron will be able to choose his next moves. Indeed, even though Melania has been accused of having helicopter mom ways, in her interview with "Fox & Friends," she shared that she'd brought him up to be able to make his own decisions. Time will tell what the youngster decides to do.