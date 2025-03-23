Sad Details About Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy

Long before Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle, many wondered whether he would marry his longtime girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Of course, that never happened, and some of the reasons why the young lovers parted were tragic, to say the least. However, splitting from Harry isn't the only tragedy Davy has endured.

We'll start with Davy's childhood. Though Harry's ex-girlfriend has often spoken fondly of her upbringing in Zimbabwe, she's also spoken about aspects of her childhood being cut short as a result of civil unrest in the country. Speaking to The Times about how land reform affected her family, she shared that both her parents' and her grandmother's farms had been seized. "It was a tough, tough time," she told the outlet. Though her father maintained some assets (more on that later), she added that many of the people she knew began leaving the country, and that she started worrying about her education when she noticed a number of teachers leaving, too. She convinced her parents to send her to the U.K. for the rest of her schooling, and she remained there for her high school years.

Of course, things at the prestigious Cheltenham Ladies College and later Stowe School were incredibly different from what Davy had grown up with, and she told The Times that she'd stood out when she first arrived. "People were like: 'Who is this weirdo from Zimbabwe?'" she recounted, adding that growing up on a game farm, she hadn't matured in quite the same way as many of her peers. "I was this innocent, stunted child who'd been brought up in the bush, a little kid. Let me tell you, 14-year-olds in England are not little kids," she said. Even so, she soon clicked with her new schoolmates, and she told the outlet, "I made some fabulous friends."