Why Hulk Hogan's Acting Career Flopped

These days, it's almost a foregone conclusion that a popular wrestler will become a movie star. It happened to John Cena, Dwayne Johnson, and many others. One of the biggest names in the sport, Hulk Hogan, did enjoy a brief acting career, but it's nowhere near the level of his peers. For some reason, Hogan had a lackluster Hollywood career that flopped, leaving few noteworthy performances.

He popped up in cameos at first, which isn't uncommon for new actors breaking into the industry from professional sports and eventually landed leading roles. Decades later, Hollywood simply wants no part of Hogan any longer, leading many of his fans to wonder why Tinseltown turned its back on him. After all, there's no denying that Hogan is an excellent entertainer, having commanded the attention of millions of people throughout his career in the ring, so why hasn't he become a movie star?

To be fair, he was sort of a movie star for a brief moment in his own right. Of course, just because someone pops up for a cameo in "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," playing a comedic version of themselves, that doesn't mean they'll be the next wrestling-to-acting transplant. Hogan's Hollywood career fizzled out relatively soon after it began, and there's little chance he can turn that around. Here's why Hulk Hogan's attempt at an acting career fell as flat as a choke-slammed opponent.