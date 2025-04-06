Tragic Details About Modern Family's Julie Bowen

In 2023, Julie Bowen appeared on "The Tamron Hall Show" where she revealed some upsetting news about her past: she had battled an eating disorder during her teenage years. And the "Ed" star now believes that this was a way of dealing with the difficult experience of puberty.

"We didn't talk about anything, and it just sort of felt like ... dirty," Bowen recalled on the show (via People), referring to her family's inability to address their problems. "And I realized, when you're really starving, you don't have any feelings ... The body goes, 'We don't have time for that.' So I think it was a coping mechanism."

Bowen also explained how she felt pressured to contain her true self to be accepted. "To be good meant staying inside the lines — literally and figuratively. Keeping it tight," the actor said, acknowledging that this has informed her attitude to life in general, too. "And by the way, that is not fun. It's not a fun way to live."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).