The Glaring Red Flag Meghan Markle Isn't As Rich As We All Think

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was already living a pretty charmed life. She had a solid gig as part of the main cast of "Suits," ran a well-curated lifestyle blog called The Tig, and even had a surprisingly wholesome side hustle as a calligrapher, having made wedding invitations for Robin Thicke. She was also dabbling in charity work well before it was part of the royal job description. With all that on her plate, Meghan was living a pretty comfortable life — and likely would've continued doing so even without ever becoming a duchess.

But marrying into the Firm meant letting go of the Hollywood paychecks, the blog, and anything remotely resembling personal brand monetization. No big deal, though — royals don't exactly live paycheck to paycheck. While she was a working royal, 95% of her income came from King Charles, with the other 5% from the Sovereign Grant (i.e., taxpayer money). And even after she and Harry stepped down as senior royals and peaced out to California, Charles reportedly handed them a "substantial sum" to help get settled.

To be fair, they didn't exactly rough it. The couple put down roots in Montecito, where their neighbors include Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow. They launched their Archewell Foundation, signed a string of commercial deals, and famously landed a reported $20 million deal with Spotify and a $100 million contract with Netflix. The kicker? Markle's online activities have people wondering if the money's starting to run dry. Between the podcast fallout, lifestyle brand teasers, and talk of a Tig revival, it's giving soft-launch side hustle. It's getting clear she's not waiting around for another royal cheque — she's getting back to work, just like the pre-duchess days.