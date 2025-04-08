The Inappropriate Outfit We Can't Believe Sarah Palin Once Wore

Sarah Palin has had a bunch of controversial moments over the years, so the thought of her wearing something inappropriate isn't exactly that far-fetched. Even so, when she made an appearance on NewsNation in late 2024, we couldn't help but do a double take at the low-cut minidress with a thigh split, which she paired with over-the-knee boots.

In all honesty, Palin's outfit was kind of a lewk. That said, it also had us thinking of some of the times Kimberly Guilfoyle has confused serious events for the club and shown up in wildly context-inappropriate outfits. In Palin's case, the outfit could easily have been word for dinner with friends or even a date with her NHL star boyfriend, Ron Duguay. However, as a former governor sharing her take on an upcoming election? Not so much.

Unsurprisingly, a number of NewsNation viewers commented on the former Alaska governor's getup. In fact, even one of Palin's fans pointed out how bizarre her attire was. "I have always defended Sarah; but I was horrified when I saw her outfit!!! WRONG for the occasion!!! Did she think she was going on a blind date???" they wrote. Another commenter wrote, "Her outfit was absolutely a shame and disgrace." However, it is worth noting that she earned a few compliments, too. One fan chimed, "Forgetting abt. the 'outfit' lol she looks FAB!" Once again, we have to agree — but time and place.