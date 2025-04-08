The Inappropriate Outfit We Can't Believe Sarah Palin Once Wore
Sarah Palin has had a bunch of controversial moments over the years, so the thought of her wearing something inappropriate isn't exactly that far-fetched. Even so, when she made an appearance on NewsNation in late 2024, we couldn't help but do a double take at the low-cut minidress with a thigh split, which she paired with over-the-knee boots.
In all honesty, Palin's outfit was kind of a lewk. That said, it also had us thinking of some of the times Kimberly Guilfoyle has confused serious events for the club and shown up in wildly context-inappropriate outfits. In Palin's case, the outfit could easily have been word for dinner with friends or even a date with her NHL star boyfriend, Ron Duguay. However, as a former governor sharing her take on an upcoming election? Not so much.
Unsurprisingly, a number of NewsNation viewers commented on the former Alaska governor's getup. In fact, even one of Palin's fans pointed out how bizarre her attire was. "I have always defended Sarah; but I was horrified when I saw her outfit!!! WRONG for the occasion!!! Did she think she was going on a blind date???" they wrote. Another commenter wrote, "Her outfit was absolutely a shame and disgrace." However, it is worth noting that she earned a few compliments, too. One fan chimed, "Forgetting abt. the 'outfit' lol she looks FAB!" Once again, we have to agree — but time and place.
Sarah Palin has worn similar outfits in the past, too
As out of place as Sarah Palin's ensemble for her NewsNation interview was, it bears mentioning that she's worn very similar ensembles in the past. For instance, for a 2024 interview on "Huckabee," she wore what may even have been the same top, though, on that occasion, it didn't appear to be quite as low-cut — possibly because she seemed to be wearing a camisole underneath. She paired that with another black skirt, which also seemed to be slightly longer. Either way, it didn't have a thigh split. As for her footwear, she wore boots for that interview as well. However, that time, they hit below the knee.
Between the moderately higher neckline, longer skirt, and shorter boots, the overall look came across as significantly less inappropriate. Of course, that didn't stop her Instagram followers from leaving some very uncomfortable comments, as well as many evidently trying their luck post-Palin's divorce, with one even asking her to marry them. Even so, given that many of Palin's followers seem to drool over her posts the way Lauren Boebert's fans do, it's possible that would be unavoidable (which is problematic in so many ways regardless of her outfits, but we digress).
Ultimately, only Palin can decide what she wants to wear, and if that means sporting a mini with thigh-high boots and risque necklines to deliver political commentary, more power to her. Having said that, here's hoping that if she is taking a possible return to her political career in the future seriously, she'll find a way to do it without prompting even her supporters to call her out.