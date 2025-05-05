Scandalous Rumors About Karoline Leavitt We Can No Longer Ignore

Every single day, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shows up to work with a singular goal: spin, deflect, and defend whatever's going on in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. As Donald Trump's official mouthpiece, she's made quite the impression in record time, and not because she sometimes wears busty outfits to work. Say what you want about her, but the girl's got spunk. Not even in her 30s yet when she started her job, the youngest press secretary in history isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with the press and swat down controversy. But seeing as she's in the spotlight practically 24/7, she's often subject to rumors, and Leavitt has probably mastered dealing with them at this point.

"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary. Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump said in a statement when he appointed the then 27-year-old to the role. "I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again." For the most part, she has been crushing at what she's been hired to do, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

As the face of the White House, it's not at all surprising that Leavitt has found herself smack in the middle of a string of ridiculous rumors, some even downright scandalous. And the rumor that Leavitt has had plastic surgery? That's just the least of it. Here are some of the most scandalous ones making rounds — and why they're too juicy to ignore.

