Tragic Details About The Cast Of Modern Family
The following article includes mention of suicide and eating disorders, and allegations of domestic abuse and child abuse.
Having run for 11 seasons and a whopping 250 episodes, it could be argued that "Modern Family" provided TV audiences with more laughs than any other mainstream sitcom in the 2010s. You only have to look at the high ratings and the glut of Emmy Awards and Golden Globes for proof. But away from the cameras, most regular cast members of the NBC hit, which many consider to have revolutionized the genre, have been struck by tragedy at some point in their lives.
Luckily, the show's stars have always had each other to rely on. "I was surrounded by so many great people that were really supportive of me, and really wanted me to thrive," Ariel Winter once told Entertainment Tonight (via UPI) about her on-screen family boosting her confidence. In another example, Sarah Hyland publicly thanked her on-screen mom, Julie Bowen, for helping her survive one particularly difficult ordeal. From domestic violence and parental abuse to serious health issues and even murder, here's a look at 14 of the "Modern Family" castmates' most tragic stories.
Sarah Hyland was allegedly abused by her ex-boyfriend Matt Prokop
In 2024, Sarah Hyland became the first ever recipient of Variety's Courage Award, largely for her efforts in raising awareness of domestic abuse. It was a subject that the actor — who played the Dunphy clan's eldest daughter Haley in "Modern Family" — sadly had experience of herself.
A decade earlier, Hyland had been granted a restraining order against her then-boyfriend of four years, Matt Prokop. According to a filing made public by People, the Disney Channel regular had repeatedly subjected her to abuse of both the physical and verbal kind during their relationship. Not only had he once tried to choke her, but he also threatened to set her house on fire and kill her beloved pet dog, too.
While accepting the honor from Variety, Hyland told the audience how she was affected by the trauma long after she split from Prokop. "[It stays] in that abused place of your soul, where you think it's your fault the whole time and you could have done better, you could have gotten out sooner, you could have told people," she said, adding, "I don't know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that. It's something that kind of scars her soul a little bit. It's more so putting love towards that scar instead of hating it and ignoring it."
Sarah Hyland has needed two kidney transplants
When it comes to health matters, Sarah Hyland has been through the ringer and back. As a youngster, the star was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia, and as an adult, she experienced the devastation of a failed transplant. "I had gone through [my whole life] always being a burden," she explained to Self about how her body had rejected her father's kidney. "When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does."
Luckily, her second kidney transplant, which this time was provided courtesy of younger sibling Ian in 2018, has proven to be longer-lasting, although Hyland still has to deal with several side effects. In fact, she was often left so tired that she doesn't remember filming certain "Modern Family" episodes.
"You have to be a certain level of sick in order to receive a transplant," Hyland explained to Julie Bowen — aka her "Modern Family" mother Claire Dunphy — on a 2022 episode of the podcast "Quitters." The actor also revealed that she didn't initially discuss her medical traumas publicly because she didn't want Hollywood to put her in a box: "I didn't want to be known as the milk carton girl for kidney transplants — because there's so much more to me."
Sofía Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer
In 2011, Sofía Vergara went public with the news that she'd once battled thyroid cancer. The Colombian — who plays glamorous stepmother Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in "Modern Family" — had been diagnosed with the condition at the turn of the century after doctors spotted a lump in her throat. Thankfully, the actor made a full recovery after having her thyroid removed and has since continued to share her experiences of the disease.
In 2021, Vergara appeared in a Stand Up to Cancer video where she expressed her gratitude for those who helped her through such a difficult time. "I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly, my family," the actor said (via Moffitt Cancer Center). "I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in times of crisis, we're better together and if we're going to end cancer, it's going to require a team effort."
And a year later, Vergara took to Instagram to share a significant throwback photo. The five-time Emmy Award nominee explained that the snap in question had been taken at the first acting lesson she attended after her treatment had finished. "Seeing the scar on my throat reminds me of how blessed I felt that day — and every day since," she wrote before advising her followers to get an annual check-up.
Sofía Vergara's brother was murdered
In 2024, Sofía Vergara gave an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated performance in the Netflix original show, "Griselda," playing the fearsome titular drug lord who ruled Miami's cocaine-fueled underworld for much of the late 20th century. It was a role which the actor felt compelled to take on following her tragic family history.
Indeed, in 1996, Vergara's older sibling, Rafael, was killed during a kidnapping attempt by a Colombian cartel. "It destroyed my family," the "Modern Family" star told Variety several decades on. "It destroyed my mom. It changed our lives completely. We didn't know what was happening, why he had been killed."
Following the horrific loss, Vergara invited her sister, mom, and younger brother to move from their Colombian homeland to Miami, where she'd established a new life with her 5-year-old son Manolo — now a grown-up handsome man making his own living. "It was hard, because I had to take responsibility for my whole family," she admitted. The star also recalled drawing upon this traumatic time while shooting the most emotional scenes in "Griselda." "[Acting coach Nancy Banks] said, 'If you want to cry, you just have to think of something.' And I did have a lot of horrible things to think about," Vergara lamented.
Rico Rodriguez lost his father in his teens
In 2017, Rico Rodriguez took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news that his beloved father, Roy Rodriguez had passed away at the age of just 52. The actor — best known as Gloria's old-beyond-his-years son Manny Delgado in "Modern Family" — was only 18 at the time and told his followers that the past week had been the most difficult of his life.
"My dad was the most kind-hearted, loving, hard-working, determined, and funny man I have ever known," Rico captioned a heartwarming snap of the pair enjoying milkshakes. "He was like a superhero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out. I'm gonna miss your hugs. I'm gonna miss your advice. I'm gonna miss your smile, and I'm gonna miss your laugh."
Roy was both the president and co-founder of the Texas-based La Compania Car Club and also owned an eponymous tire shop in the same state. Rico's sister, Raini, an actor who's appeared in several films including "Paul Blart: Mall Cop," also gave their father a tribute on Instagram, writing, "His work ethic and sense of humor were two of his greatest characteristics, both of which he shared with me. He has taught me so many life lessons and inspired me constantly to follow my dreams."
Ty Burrell lost his father to cancer in his 20s
Sadly, Rico Rodriguez isn't the only "Modern Family" cast member to have lost a parent. The father of Ty Burrell — who plays the sitcom's lovable, dorky dad Phil Dunphy — died from cancer in 1989. As tragic as losing a parent is, Burrell was also inspired to live life to the fullest due to the tragedy.
"I wasn't a very mature young man and I was pretty lost in my early 20s," Burrell admitted to The Scotsman several decades later. However, the loss of his dad, Gary, ultimately prompted the actor to take stock of his life. "A month after my dad passed away, I finally worked up the nerve to go into a theater class," he added, a move which would completely change the trajectory of his life.
Burrell also revealed that he owes much of his comic timing to his pop. Indeed, the latter often encouraged the future Emmy Award winner and his brother, Duncan, to joke around at the dining table. Having spent years working within the foster care system as a family therapist, Gary also inspired the star to align himself with the charity, Kids in the Spotlight. "I just feel like my dad would be very touched," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I wanted in some way to try to carry on his work."
Eric Stonestreet also lost his father to cancer
In 2017, Eric Stonestreet's father was diagnosed with cancer. Sadly, four years later, on his 80th birthday, Vince Stonestreet passed away from the disease. And just like co-star Ty Burrell, the "Modern Family" star was determined to honor his dad in an altruistic manner.
Almost a year on from his loss, Eric — who, in 2023, made a bizarre appearance on "Today" which turned heads — and the rest of his family sat down to discuss how to commemorate the impending anniversary. "We said, 'Well, dad loved kids and loved helping kids and nothing broke his heart more than sick kids," the actor — best known as flamboyant teacher and football coach Cameron Tucker — told People. "So let's focus on that."
The Stonestreets did just that by teaming up with Kansas City Hospice, the place where Vince had spent his final days, and launching an eponymous fund in his name. "We wanted to make sure that his spirit of generosity was somehow kept alive," Eric further explained about the initiative. "He liked to do things and not get the attention for it. Ultimately, I think this is the best version of that because he's not here and we're doing it in spite of him and for him." The sitcom favorite then acknowledged how Vince would be appreciative of the fact he didn't have to deal with people constantly expressing their gratitude to him.
Ariel Winter was allegedly abused by her mother
Ariel Winter might have had the perfect, if slightly neurotic, on-screen mother in "Modern Family." But her real-life situation was different. In 2012, the actor's sister, Shanelle Workman, applied for guardianship following claims that their mom, Crystal Workman, had been abusive, both mentally and physically. Two years later, this was granted, and in 2015, Winter officially emancipated herself from her mother.
In a 2017 chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Winter — who played the Dunphy family's brainiac middle child, Alex — opened up about the situation. She alleged that she was pushed into show business against her will by her mother, was continually restricted when it came to both food and education, and prevented from making female friends aka the "competition."
In one of the most disturbing revelations, Winter claimed that her mom was also more than happy to sexualize her own child from a young age, noting how she was often dressed in "miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you've ever seen." She went on to add, "If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have 1,000% said yes."
Reid Ewing revealed his struggles with body dysmorphia
For many "Modern Family" viewers, Haley Dunphy's well-meaning but birdbrained on/off boyfriend Dylan Marshall was the true heartthrob of the sitcom. But the actor who played him certainly never saw himself that way. In a candid letter penned for the Huffington Post in 2015, Reid Ewing revealed that he suffered from body dysmorphia.
The star also explained how when he first moved to Los Angeles to pursue his showbiz career, he would spend most of his spare time on his own taking selfies from every possible angle, and then meticulously analyzing all his self-perceived flaws. In fact, the situation became so severe that Ewing would dream of deliberately getting into a serious vehicle collision just to receive facial reconstruction surgery.
The Floridian did eventually go under the knife, but his first cosmetic procedure ended up sparking another damaging addiction. He subsequently underwent a whole host of further treatments before finally realizing that his problems were mental and not physical. "It's a horrible hobby, and it will eat away at you until you have lost all self-esteem and joy," he wrote. "I wish I could go back and undo all the surgeries. Now I can see that I was fine to begin with and didn't need the surgeries after all."
Ed O'Neill's grandfather died by suicide
Losing a grandparent is never easy, but in his pre-teen years, Ed O'Neill had to suffer the heartbreak of losing one to suicide. In a revealing 2014 chat with Irish America, the actor disclosed that his paternal grandpa, Joseph, a remarkably shy night watchman who had depression, decided to end his life.
O'Neill — who played grouchy patriarch Jay Pritchett in "Modern Family" — recalled the night in question when a devastating phone call interrupted his 12th birthday celebrations. Despite the best efforts to save him, Joseph was pronounced dead in hospital soon after.
Being so young, O'Neill — who's been married to Catherine Rusoff since 1986 — wasn't told the true nature of his grandfather's death. In fact, he only learned the truth during a father-son drink in his 20s. He also learned that the cause had been a secret to most of the family at the time too. "If you were Catholic you weren't able to be buried in a Catholic church, so they kept it quiet," he explained.
Julie Bowen had to be fitted with a pacemaker
Shortly before being launched to fame as Adam Sandler's love interest in "Happy Gilmore," Julie Bowen was diagnosed with a condition that previously may have impacted her career. Indeed, Bowen — who almost turned down her role as neurotic mother Claire Dunphy in "Modern Family" — discovered in her early 20s that she had the cardiovascular condition known as bradycardia.
Luckily, the wonders of modern science meant that doctors were able to keep the condition at bay with the help of a pacemaker. "[It] serves as a monitor for me," Bowen explained to WebMD in 2011 about the device that's also been fitted to the likes of David Attenborough, Elton John, and Mike Pence.
In fact, Bowen revealed that she can't feel or hear the pacemaker in her daily life and that she's been in excellent health since. The actor also acknowledged how grateful she is to be living "during a time when the technology exists to treat my condition."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband was in a deadly car crash
In November 2014, Justin Mikita, the husband of "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, was involved in an automobile accident that tragically turned deadly. According to reports, the co-founder of LGBTQ organization Tie the Knot had driven his Audi across a double yellow line while attempting to take a left. The car was subsequently slammed into by Nick Trela, a 23-year-old motorcyclist riding his Honda in the other direction.
While Mikita was left unhurt, Trela — engaged to "Cheers" actor Kirstie Alley's oldest daughter Lillie Price Stevenson — sadly succumbed to his injuries. "This was a horrible tragedy," the former told Us Weekly about the incident. "I want to respect the family and the process, so I am not going to discuss any details of the accident or the complaint at this time."
Mikita wasn't prosecuted over the accident, but reports did emerge that Trela's family was planning to sue. "It's the worst thing that ever happened in our lives," Alley later told Howard Stern (via Us Weekly) about the loss of what should have been her future son-in-law. "He was clearly one of the most awesome men I have ever met in my life."
Shelley Long reportedly once attempted suicide
Just like the man who plays her ex-husband in "Modern Family," "Married ... with Children" star Ed O'Neill, Shelley Long has had the honor of appearing in two all-time classic sitcoms. Sadly, the actor appeared to struggle with life after her starring role in "Cheers" came to an end as well as her marriage. And in 2004, the New York Post reported that she tried to die by suicide.
Long — who plays oft-absent mom DeDe in "Modern Family" — was taken to Los Angeles' UCLA Medical Center after a reported painkiller overdose. According to various sources, she previously spent the months beforehand in a state of depression, rarely getting out of bed or eating proper meals. "It's like seeing someone falling off a cliff," an anonymous friend allegedly said.
At the time, the actor was dealing with the implosion of her over 20-year marriage to securities broker Bruce Tyson. But her agent, Martin Mickelson, insisted that the media had blown everything out of proportion. "Shelley took an extra pain pill for her back, which she hurt when she fell on the set of 'Cheers' many years ago," he told the Associated Press (via Cleveland 19). "She had a reaction to it," he added before revealing that she was now home and in good health.
If you or anyone you know is struggling or in crisis, needs help with an eating disorder, is dealing with domestic abuse, or may be the victim of child abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
- Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
- Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
- Contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.