Tragic Details About The Cast Of Modern Family

The following article includes mention of suicide and eating disorders, and allegations of domestic abuse and child abuse.

Having run for 11 seasons and a whopping 250 episodes, it could be argued that "Modern Family" provided TV audiences with more laughs than any other mainstream sitcom in the 2010s. You only have to look at the high ratings and the glut of Emmy Awards and Golden Globes for proof. But away from the cameras, most regular cast members of the NBC hit, which many consider to have revolutionized the genre, have been struck by tragedy at some point in their lives.

Luckily, the show's stars have always had each other to rely on. "I was surrounded by so many great people that were really supportive of me, and really wanted me to thrive," Ariel Winter once told Entertainment Tonight (via UPI) about her on-screen family boosting her confidence. In another example, Sarah Hyland publicly thanked her on-screen mom, Julie Bowen, for helping her survive one particularly difficult ordeal. From domestic violence and parental abuse to serious health issues and even murder, here's a look at 14 of the "Modern Family" castmates' most tragic stories.