Tragic Details About HGTV Star Cole DeBoer

Cole DeBoer is an HGTV star now, but his reality TV days date back to when he appeared on "Teen Mom 2" with his now-wife Chelsea DeBoer. Even with that start on a far more tense show, he's typically remained fairly drama-free. However, that's not to say he hasn't gone through any tough moments.

We'll start with a time Cole lost his cool on "Teen Mom 2." He'd been backstage at MTV's "Teen Mom" Season 8 reunion taping — and as fans of the show will recall, things got incredibly heated between Chelsea's co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus (there's an understatement). DeJesus memorably ran on to the stage screaming at Lowry and even had to be restrained. Chelsea, who was expecting her and Cole's second child at the time, ran off stage as soon as the drama began. However, it seems Cole had some serious drama that never aired.

Taking to X the day after the episode aired, Chelsea shared what had gone down. "They also didn't include Cole busting through allllll those people in the hallway in last night's episode to get to Aubree who was on the other side, separated from us." She added that it had taken a lot for him to get to that point, but that his paternal instincts kicked in when he believed his stepdaughter, Aubree Lind-DeBoer, might get hurt. "Cole never gets mad ... and you would've seen him M A D," Chelsea wrote. Thankfully, Lind-DeBoer was unharmed, and Chelsea arranged to film the rest of the reunion with just Leah Messer. Even so, it's unfortunate that Cole ended up being roped into the situation out of necessity — especially considering that in a clip ahead of the reunion, he had jokingly repeated his mantra: "Drama's for nerds, everybody."

