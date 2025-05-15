Blake Lively Gets Under Her Haters' Skin & Uses 'Miserable' Ryan Reynolds As The Bait

It can be hard to be liked in Hollywood, especially if you're Blake Lively. While dealing with her own fall from Hollywood grace, Lively has also found herself embroiled in an ongoing legal drama with her "It Ends With Us" director and co-star Justin Baldoni. As legal proceedings begin to ramp up — causing chaos in the friendship between Lively and pop superstar Taylor Swift — it seems as if Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds would like everyone to think their lives are unbothered by the mess. Similar to the time Reynolds and Lively gave an out-of-touch marriage update to act like nothing was wrong, it seems Lively has once again stirred the pot for her haters.

Posting a disappearing story to Instagram, Lively was most likely trying to keep things casual and light by posting a photo of Reynolds appearing eerily similar to a soccer player emoji. While this all appeared above board at first glance, commenters on X, formerly Twitter, seemed to find one fatal flaw. One X user mentioned that Reynolds "looks absolutely miserable," in the photo. Many agreed that Reynolds is looking a bit worse for wear, with another saying, "He looks so old." Another perfectly brought up the Baldoni of it all by saying, "That sweater makes him look like he raided Lily Bloom's closet," referencing the character Lively played in the movie.

While commenters were quick to point out Reynolds and his appearance, there was one glaring connection most seemed to miss. The photo happens to fall eerily close to when Baldoni and his lawyers have requested specific phone and text records from Lively.

