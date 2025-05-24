Celebs Whose Careers Skyrocketed After Plastic Surgery

R&B singer SZA is known for her soulful blend of dreamy vocals and confessional lyrics. This vulnerability often transfers to her fashion choices, where SZA uses her sensuality paired with bold and expressive fabrics to speak directly from her heart. Yet, despite how beautiful she is, SZA has insecurities. Her look has drastically changed since her 2017 debut and many fans have speculated that she underwent a nose job, and a Brazilian butt lift — a cosmetic procedure that uses fat transfer to enhance natural curves without implants.

In the intro of her "SOS" album, the singer addressed the rumors: "That a** so fat, it look natural / It's not," she sang (via Genius) Moreover, in her song "Conceited," she tells the world, "I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could've did without it." The singer later told Elle: "I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time," adding that it was completely her choice. "I didn't succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more a**."

In her Elle chat, SZA described her butt as her favorite accessory. "I treat my butt like a purse," she said with a smile. "It's just there to enhance whatever else." While her talent is undeniable, her evolving image has also played a role in shaping her public persona.

