Glaring Red Flags In Taylor Swift's Past Relationships

Back in 2008, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas were a true teenage dream when they coupled up and subsequently covered thousands of tabloids. However, the truth about Swift and Jonas' relationship was more dramatic and brief than the public initially thought. Fans learned that Jonas wasn't the princely character he was made out to be after Swift infamously called him out on an episode of "Ellen," saying that he dumped her in a quick and brutal fashion. "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18," she told the talk show host.

Swift went on to allegedly write about their brief romance in her song "Forever and Always," with the lyrics lamenting the breakdown of their relationship. For his part, Jonas also allegedly fired back on the Jonas Brothers' track "Much Better," saying, "I get a rep for breakin' hearts/Now I'm done with superstars/And all the tears on her guitar/I'm not bitter."

But a few years and several high-profile relationships later, the two seemingly made up, with Swift publicly acknowledging the drama years later. "Yeah, that was too much," Swift joked on "Ellen" in 2019. "I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy ... just teenage stuff there."