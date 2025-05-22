JD Vance's Dating Advice Totally Backfires As Usha Divorce Rumors Explode
Being in the public eye means putting up with a lot of speculation about one's private life. Case in point: the rampant rumors about an imminent divorce between Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. Folks have been scrutinizing the Second Couple's every gesture and glance for signs of tension from the day Donald Trump tapped JD for his second-term running mate, and so far have come up short. Emphasis on "so far." His May 21 interview with The New York Times is revving up the divorce-gossip mill yet again, not to mention pointing up his privileged tone-deafness.
The vice president spoke at length about AI and its effect on modern relationships. "If you look at basic dating behavior among young people — and I think a lot of this is that the dating apps are probably more destructive than we fully appreciate," he opined. "I think part of it is technology has, just for some reason, made it harder for young men and young women to communicate with each other in the same way." JD added that the growing trend of teens and young adults interacting with chatbots could lead to a dependence on a technology "that [doesn't] have their best interests at heart."
Some on social media had trouble believing JD had Americans' best interests at heart. At least one snarker on X (formerly Twitter) thought the VP was protesting the topic a bit too much. "Trying to keep his wife from seeing his accounts," they joked. Others pointed out that most young adults don't have the advantage of socializing in upper-echelon circles. "Not everyone gets to meet their life partner at Yale Law School," tweeted one skeptic.
The Vances aren't the only politicians facing divorce gossip
It's hard to ignore the rumors about Usha Vance and her feelings toward her husband of more than a decade, Vice President JD Vance. Try as they might to look like a romance out of a Disney movie, more often than not it backfires. At Pope Leo's Inaugural Mass, the Vances' awkward PDA appeared to be a "look how we love each other!" performance, and the fact that they were kissing in a church made it inappropriate as well as cringe-worthy. Other clues of trouble in the marriage include JD's failure to give a social media shout-out to Usha on Mother's Day 2025. Usha took the divorce rumors from bad to worse at the same time by admitting to Fox News that she misses the excitement of her former job as an attorney. It's hard not to wonder whether Usha resents being expected to give up her successful career.
Of course, there's also been buzz aplenty surrounding the marriages of other prominent politicians. Wags have long suggested that Barack and Michelle Obama are lawyering up for a big split announcement, and Michelle Obama's denials of divorce haven't slowed down the chatter. Then there are the current occupants of the White House; insiders have claimed that Donald and Melania Trump are married in name only. Certainly, Melania's decision not to live full-time in D.C. seems to support those rumors. The Trumps' lack of physical contact, along with their lack of personal loving messages on birthdays and other major holidays, also hints that the First Marriage is more like a First Marriage of Convenience. Yet knowing how important appearances are in this administration, it's suuuuuuuuper unlikely we'll hear of any divorce announcements while the president is still in office. Once a new commander-in-chief is inaugurated, though — watch out.