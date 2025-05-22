JD Vance's Dating Advice Totally Backfires As Usha Divorce Rumors Explode

Being in the public eye means putting up with a lot of speculation about one's private life. Case in point: the rampant rumors about an imminent divorce between Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. Folks have been scrutinizing the Second Couple's every gesture and glance for signs of tension from the day Donald Trump tapped JD for his second-term running mate, and so far have come up short. Emphasis on "so far." His May 21 interview with The New York Times is revving up the divorce-gossip mill yet again, not to mention pointing up his privileged tone-deafness.

The vice president spoke at length about AI and its effect on modern relationships. "If you look at basic dating behavior among young people — and I think a lot of this is that the dating apps are probably more destructive than we fully appreciate," he opined. "I think part of it is technology has, just for some reason, made it harder for young men and young women to communicate with each other in the same way." JD added that the growing trend of teens and young adults interacting with chatbots could lead to a dependence on a technology "that [doesn't] have their best interests at heart."

Some on social media had trouble believing JD had Americans' best interests at heart. At least one snarker on X (formerly Twitter) thought the VP was protesting the topic a bit too much. "Trying to keep his wife from seeing his accounts," they joked. Others pointed out that most young adults don't have the advantage of socializing in upper-echelon circles. "Not everyone gets to meet their life partner at Yale Law School," tweeted one skeptic.

