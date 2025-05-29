Megyn Kelly's Dangerously Low-Cut Top Looks Better Suited For The Club
Previous Fox News personality Megyn Kelly has never been one to shy away from her spicy personality, especially while on the air, so it came as little surprise when Kelly posted a snippet of her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show" to Instagram detailing some of her newfangled ideas. Regarding the ever shifting legal battle between actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, and how it's spilling over into Lively's friendship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, Kelly was determined to discuss an "interesting twist." However, while Kelly was trying to point out how Lively's legal troubles could rupture Swift's good girl image, there was something rather distracting about Kelly's outfit — she was rocking a much lower cut shirt than usual.
Of course, Kelly has worn some rather risqué outfits in the past, but most of the tops she opts for while on air are considerably more buttoned up than this plunging neckline. Judging by her Instagram account, it would seem that Kelly most often can be found in some type of turtle neck or shirt buttoned all the way to the chin. While Kelly has undergone quite the stunning transformation over the years, ever since President Donald Trump took office for the second time Kelly has been pushing to reintroduce herself to the limelight — one way or the other.
Megyn Kelly has been vying for attention
After Donald Trump secured the presidency for a second time, Megyn Kelly has been jockeying to get back in the spotlight. Whether this is just the natural ebb and flow of the current media landscape, or Kelly trying to capitalize on her strange relationship with Trump is up for debate. Regardless of intent, "The Megyn Kelly Show" has grown at a breakneck speed. Her YouTube channel boasts over 3 million subscribers and has been outperforming traditional media outlets. Of course, with any return to the spotlight there's going to be controversy, and Kelly has not only been wearing daring shirts, but also showing off her shifting sense of style at strange events.
When Kelly arrived at the confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., not only did many wonder why the heck she was there, but also noted her poorly executed hair extensions. It seems that as Kelly's popularity returns, her looks have begun to become more eye-catching, though possibly not for the right reasons. While her plunging neckline and bad hair extensions are a far cry from Kelly's most uncomfortable interviews, they still do the work of getting her talked about. It seems Kelly has possibly already peaked when it comes to controversial things to say, and has moved on to curating a wardrobe to better match her bold style.