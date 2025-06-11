The Tragedy Of Hallie Biden Just Keeps Getting Sadder & Sadder

The following article includes mention of suicide and drug use.

Despite being a member of the Biden family through marriage, Hallie Biden managed to slip under the radar to some degree for many years — but her husband's death changed everything. In the years since that tremendous loss, the details that emerged about her life have become increasingly sad.

We'll begin with Beau Biden's death. Hallie and Beau first met as kids, but became a couple in the late 90s. By 2001, the two were engaged and they married the following year, going on to welcome two children. However, tragedy struck in 2010 when Beau began facing serious health woes. First, he had a stroke. A doctor speaking to CNN explained that it was mild and he was fine with Hallie and his parents by his side. Sadly, that wouldn't be the last of his ordeal. Three years later, he fell ill on vacation, and not long after an initial hospital visit, he had a brain mass removed. Although some have questioned the timeline of his illness, Beau ultimately died of brain cancer in 2015.

Suffice it to say, the entire Biden family was devastated by the tragic loss, and in pictures from the emotional funeral, Hallie appeared understandably withdrawn. That said, she did not speak at the service, nor did she issue a statement separate from the extended family's. Even so, Barack Obama spoke directly to her in his eulogy, promising that his family would be by her side as she grieved. "We have become part of the Biden clan. We are honorary members now and the Biden family rules apply. We are always here for you — my word as a Biden," the then-president told the widow (via The Guardian).

