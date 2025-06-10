Karoline Leavitt Dons Busty Barbie Suit That Not Even Kayleigh McEnany Would Dare Wear
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may have proven that she's a Kayleigh McEnany wannabe, but not even her predecessor would wear her latest getup. Since joining Donald Trump's administration in January, Leavitt has already rocked some pretty inappropriate outfits. And while her latest fashion getup may not necessarily veer toward inappropriate, it certainly was an interesting choice for a White House staffer. While interviewing Miss Maryland, Leavitt conjured up her inner Barbie in a busty, light pink suit that definitely stole the attention from the featured guest.
Leavitt posted a snapshot of her interesting outfit to her Instagram stories to celebrate her interview. Standing next to Bridget O'Brien, Leavitt donned the baby pink number, comprised of fitted pink pants and a matching pink blazer. She paired the suit with a neutral-colored undershirt, forgoing any additional accessories. True to form, she wore her signature blond locks in a medium-length, blown-out style. So far, the full interview between Leavitt and O'Brien has yet to air anywhere, but when it does, we'll be sure to get a better look at her overall 'fit, and perhaps even her motivation for choosing it.
Of course, Leavitt has a way of capturing our attention in one way or another (whether or not we want her to).
Karoline Leavitt has been busy with the Trump-Musk feud
As entertaining as it always is to see how Karoline Leavitt will transform with her latest outfit when she takes the White House podium, she's been more than a little preoccupied with the media fallout related to Donald Trump and Elon Musk's not-so-shocking breakup that kicked off at the beginning of June. Among the many statements she's made about the breakdown of their political alliance, one of her most quote-worthy came when downplaying the rumor that Musk had also been in a fight with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "I certainly wouldn't describe it as a fistfight, Maria," she shared during a June 9 Fox News interview (via The Independent), "It was definitely a disagreement [...] we've moved on from it."
Unsurprisingly, Leavitt has also found a little time in her schedule to talk about her husband, Nicholas Riccio, with whom she shares an age gap of three decades. During an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show," where they broached multiple topics, Leavitt devoted a bit of her screen time to exalting her husband and marriage. "I mean it's a very atypical love story, but he's incredible," Leavitt said, seemingly alluding to their May-December romance. She continued, "He's the father of my child, of course, and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And so supportive, especially during this very chaotic period of life. I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,' but God bless him because he's fully on board."