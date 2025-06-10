Karoline Leavitt Dons Busty Barbie Suit That Not Even Kayleigh McEnany Would Dare Wear

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may have proven that she's a Kayleigh McEnany wannabe, but not even her predecessor would wear her latest getup. Since joining Donald Trump's administration in January, Leavitt has already rocked some pretty inappropriate outfits. And while her latest fashion getup may not necessarily veer toward inappropriate, it certainly was an interesting choice for a White House staffer. While interviewing Miss Maryland, Leavitt conjured up her inner Barbie in a busty, light pink suit that definitely stole the attention from the featured guest.

Leavitt posted a snapshot of her interesting outfit to her Instagram stories to celebrate her interview. Standing next to Bridget O'Brien, Leavitt donned the baby pink number, comprised of fitted pink pants and a matching pink blazer. She paired the suit with a neutral-colored undershirt, forgoing any additional accessories. True to form, she wore her signature blond locks in a medium-length, blown-out style. So far, the full interview between Leavitt and O'Brien has yet to air anywhere, but when it does, we'll be sure to get a better look at her overall 'fit, and perhaps even her motivation for choosing it.

Of course, Leavitt has a way of capturing our attention in one way or another (whether or not we want her to).

