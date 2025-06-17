Karoline Leavitt's Sexiest Outfits Before Becoming Press Secretary

Karoline Leavitt has undergone a stunning transformation since becoming the youngest White House press secretary in history. Her style also did a complete 180, going from fun and flirty to full-on grandma within the span of just a few months. During her first media briefing in January 2025, Leavitt sported a purple suit with a black top and her signature cross necklace that seemed to age her by a few years. Since then, she has stepped out in a string of frumpy outfits that prove her style game is slipping hard.

There was one time she confused the White House for an '80s pajama party and another when she tried to bridge the age gap with her husband in her stuffy old lady outfit. (She and Nicholas Riccio share a whopping 32-year age gap.) However, Leavitt, who's only 27, didn't always dress so conservatively. In fact, she used to turn heads with her daring outfits that captured her youthful spirit. Join us as we take a look at Leavitt's sexiest looks before her style took a nosedive.