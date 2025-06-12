The Tragedy Of Savannah Chrisley Gets Sadder & Sadder

The following article contains mentions of drug abuse, mental health struggles, and suicide.

America first met Savannah Chrisley as a cast member of the USA Network reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best." Led by patriarch Todd Chrisley, the Chrisleys took viewers on a trip around the globe of their lavish lifestyle. Throughout the show's duration, Savannah experienced several high highs, such as bagging the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA and becoming a first-time homeowner. And as her family name became more popular, she and her brother, Chase Chrisley, landed their own show, "Growing Up Chrisley."

Savannah also had her fair share of low moments. In Season 4 of "Chrisley Knows Best," she took college Bible classes and failed at them. She later considered dropping out of college and during the show's final season, she was worried about the trajectory of her life. Savannah's biggest challenge, however, was dealing with the weight of growing up in the limelight. Contrary to popular belief, it wasn't as glamorous as it seemed.

"I know there was a lot of pressure to be perfect and to know that mothers are allowing their daughters to follow me on social media and look up to me," Savannah disclosed in an interview with People. "I've put a lot of pressure on myself in order to live this perfect life and not disappoint people." The woes that came with fame were only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to sad aspects of the reality star's life.

