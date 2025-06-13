Kanye West Appears At Diddy Trial & Everyone Is Asking The Same Burning Question
The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been at a constant simmer for weeks, with Diddy's courtroom behavior beginning to show signs of cracking under the pressure. Which is unsurprising, considering the allegations against Diddy. However, what was surprising was the unannounced appearance of rapper Kanye "Ye Ye" West on Friday, June 13, 2025. According to footage from outside the courtroom, West can be seen wearing all white and some uncle-inspired sunglasses (via Pop Crave). The brief visit from the "Runaway" rapper not only turned heads, but many online seemed to be asking the same question.
One user on X asked if West was showing up, "As a witness?" While some were scratching their heads at the unannounced arrival, many more felt that West just might be more connected to the trial than first realized. "Diddy must have tapes on him," one commenter wrote. Others noted the connection of the all white outfit and Diddy's "White Parties."
West was one of the few celebrities who kept quiet when Diddy was initially accused of heinous sex crimes, which could imply why West was there. According to Page Six, the only question West answered outside the courthouse was if he was there to show support for Diddy, to which West responded, "Yes." However, West's name wasn't on the list of those who could enter the main courtroom, and there's been no confirmation if he'll be testifying. This hasn't stopped people from theorizing that West has already been anonymously mentioned within the trial.
Kanye West could be a rumored rapper in Diddy's trial
The day before rapper Kanye "Ye Ye" West showed up to the trial, a protected witness simply referred to as "Jane" took the stand. According to the New York Post, part of Jane's testimony included a 2024 incident in Las Vegas, Nevada with an unnamed rapper — who some are assuming just might be West. While West did not clarify if he was the alleged rapper in the bombshell testimony, it could fit for West, who is known to be over the top.
Much of Jane's testimony included red flag behavior that West and his wife Bianca Censori have been known to partake in, so there just might be some smoke here. However, it's hard to know for sure since Diddy's trial will not be televised and West only hung around the courtroom for about an hour.
Outside of this random appearance, West has been showing support for Diddy in some rather off-putting ways. There was a series of disturbing social media posts seeming to defend Diddy for his brutal behavior towards singer Cassie Ventura that was captured on tape. This was followed up with a choir associated with West performing a deeply antisemitic song while circled around Diddy's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At this point it's hard to tell if these antics are West's way of showing support, or simply using Diddy to get his name back in the papers. Either way, it feels pretty gross.