Kanye West Appears At Diddy Trial & Everyone Is Asking The Same Burning Question

The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been at a constant simmer for weeks, with Diddy's courtroom behavior beginning to show signs of cracking under the pressure. Which is unsurprising, considering the allegations against Diddy. However, what was surprising was the unannounced appearance of rapper Kanye "Ye Ye" West on Friday, June 13, 2025. According to footage from outside the courtroom, West can be seen wearing all white and some uncle-inspired sunglasses (via Pop Crave). The brief visit from the "Runaway" rapper not only turned heads, but many online seemed to be asking the same question.

One user on X asked if West was showing up, "As a witness?" While some were scratching their heads at the unannounced arrival, many more felt that West just might be more connected to the trial than first realized. "Diddy must have tapes on him," one commenter wrote. Others noted the connection of the all white outfit and Diddy's "White Parties."

West was one of the few celebrities who kept quiet when Diddy was initially accused of heinous sex crimes, which could imply why West was there. According to Page Six, the only question West answered outside the courthouse was if he was there to show support for Diddy, to which West responded, "Yes." However, West's name wasn't on the list of those who could enter the main courtroom, and there's been no confirmation if he'll be testifying. This hasn't stopped people from theorizing that West has already been anonymously mentioned within the trial.

