The Barron Trump & Caitlin Clark Rumors Could Never Be True For Two Glaringly Obvious Reasons

People love a good mystery, and Barron Trump's love life is full of it. Last month, news broke that the 19-year-old allegedly has a girlfriend. A source, who claimed to be Barron's friend, told NewsNation, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot. He does have friends he just (unlike his father Donald Trump) screws the limelight." Naturally, Barron's rumored relationship caused a stir, but another dating story about the first son has our jaws hitting the floor.

People on X have speculated that Barron is secretly dating WNBA star Caitlin Clark. There is zero proof of this, but rumors spread like wildfire online, especially when it involves a Trump. But before people start planning out their vision boards for a basketball-themed political wedding, there are two major reasons why this rumor is totally false. For one, Clark is currently dating Connor McCaffery, having hard-launched him on Instagram back in August 2023. The couple have an interesting love story and they're clearly in a serious relationship. So, unless Clark wants to jeopardize her reputation by publicly cheating on her man, there's no way she is dating Barron.

The second reason is because she's hinted she's not a fan of Donald Trump. A few months before the 2024 election, Clark liked Taylor Swift's Instagram post endorsing presidential candidate Kamala Harris (via CNN). While this doesn't directly suggest Clark is anti-Trump, it does seem to be enough to assume she wouldn't want to date Donald's son.

