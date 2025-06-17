The Barron Trump & Caitlin Clark Rumors Could Never Be True For Two Glaringly Obvious Reasons
People love a good mystery, and Barron Trump's love life is full of it. Last month, news broke that the 19-year-old allegedly has a girlfriend. A source, who claimed to be Barron's friend, told NewsNation, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot. He does have friends he just (unlike his father Donald Trump) screws the limelight." Naturally, Barron's rumored relationship caused a stir, but another dating story about the first son has our jaws hitting the floor.
People on X have speculated that Barron is secretly dating WNBA star Caitlin Clark. There is zero proof of this, but rumors spread like wildfire online, especially when it involves a Trump. But before people start planning out their vision boards for a basketball-themed political wedding, there are two major reasons why this rumor is totally false. For one, Clark is currently dating Connor McCaffery, having hard-launched him on Instagram back in August 2023. The couple have an interesting love story and they're clearly in a serious relationship. So, unless Clark wants to jeopardize her reputation by publicly cheating on her man, there's no way she is dating Barron.
The second reason is because she's hinted she's not a fan of Donald Trump. A few months before the 2024 election, Clark liked Taylor Swift's Instagram post endorsing presidential candidate Kamala Harris (via CNN). While this doesn't directly suggest Clark is anti-Trump, it does seem to be enough to assume she wouldn't want to date Donald's son.
Here's the type of girl Barron Trump should look out for
When Caitlin Clark was asked about her liking Taylor Swift's political endorsement, the basketball star kept who she was voting for under wraps. In a video posted to X, she explained how she has an influential platform and hopes people register to vote. Clark also encouraged individuals to "continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies that they're supporting." If Clark does lean more towards the Democratic Party, and Barron Trump is part of the Republican Party, these clashing ideologies may not be the best recipe for a strong relationship.
Though Donald Trump's youngest son is reportedly the big man on the NYU campus, if he's not secretly dating someone like that source claimed, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, has some suggestions to find his ideal partner this year. She previously told Nicki Swift that Barron should think about dating a fellow nepo baby, such as Suri Cruise or Violet Affleck. This way, he'd be with someone who knows the chaos and drama that comes with being from a well-known family — and also understands the power of keeping things private.
However, Trombetti thinks Barron will end up with someone like Melania Trump, despite the weird relationship they share. "Barron's perfect match will be much like his mom: beautiful with a quiet, steady, and supportive presence. Boys usually go for someone like their mom."