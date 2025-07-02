Barron Trump's Rumored New Girlfriend Has Crazed Internet Trolls Going Off
Barron Trump's rumored relationship status began causing a stir in May 2025 when NewsNation published comments from an insider who claimed to know the president's son had a girlfriend. Unsurprisingly, in the time since, the chatter hasn't died down — just the opposite, in fact.
A source claiming to be part of Barron's inner circle told NewsNation, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." Said source didn't share any further details as to who the mystery girlfriend was, nor did they offer any hints about how they met. Even so, fans and haters alike took to the internet to share their thoughts on the matter. Of course, there were the Trump family detractors. "One piece of advice for girlfriend stay far away from this family!" one user wrote in response to RadarOnline's Instagram post about the story. Over on People's Instagram, in response to comments by another insider who claimed the secret service would be fine with Barron having a girlfriend, some shared similar sentiments. "God help anyone that's [willingly] wanting to be involved with the Trumps," one wrote.
Others hoped Barron would be a better partner than his dad. "Hopefully he learned how to respect women unlike his father," a commenter wrote in response to People's post. That was a sentiment shared in Radar's comments section, as well. "Let's hope he treats women a little better than his biological father — with RESPECT," a critic penned. Others on both posts also began making comments about Barron, personally, and that's where things began getting out of hand. Let's say it together: even if Barron's dad is a divisive figure, picking on a teenager — especially one who has always been quiet and kept to himself — is just not okay.
Something tells us Barron is planning to keep his relationship private
Given how much chatter there's been in response to Barron Trump's rumored girlfriend, we have a feeling the president's youngest child probably isn't raring to hard launch the romance anytime soon. After all, Barron's dedication to maintaining a low profile (unlike, say, his niece Kai Trump, who has taken to vlogging her life), is pretty well-documented. Who can forget the time he ditched the 2024 Republican National Convention? And Barron was also a no-show at his dad's military parade, leading many to question the family's dynamic yet again.
On top of the chatter more generally, it's also likely Barron would prefer to avoid exposing his girlfriend to all the scrutiny online. At least at the time of this writing, her identity has still yet to be revealed (and no, we don't think that's because the Caitlin Collins rumors are true), but social media users are already passing judgment on her. One Instagram user even went as far as saying she should be in therapy, while another made a gross comment about Donald Trump buying dates for his son.
Time will tell if Barron does reveal his mystery girlfriend, and who knows? Maybe we're wrong about it all and we'll see the twosome hand in hand at official events sometime soon. However, based on his track record, we'd certainly be surprised if there was a big reveal.