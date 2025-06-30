Of Course, The Kardashians And Jenners Were Scandalously Dressed For The Bezos-Sánchez Wedding
There were so many different celebrities at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian wedding extravaganza that it easily could have been confused for a high-profile event, such as the Met Gala. Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sydney Sweeney were part of the lengthy guest list, which also included several of the Kardashian-Jenner family, naturally. An insider told Page Six that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were initially the only ones attending, but then the matriarch worked to get Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner added to the guest list as well.
Unsurprising to literally no one, Kim wore lingerie for a wedding afterparty that had a pajama theme. While guests left their comfy (and cheaper) PJs at home, many of them wore fancy loungewear for the party (while some seemed to eschew the theme altogether and just dress up how they wanted). However, none went for a look as bold as Kim, who took the cake with her outfit of choice while photographed by paparazzi in Venice, Italy. According to Page Six, the mom of four ended up not going to the afterparty — but she still made time for a mini photoshoot. Always on brand.
Granted, numerous celebs made Nicki Swift's worst-dressed list for the wedding, and three of the Kardashian-Jenner members made the cut. Kim wore a brown dress so tight, there's no way she wasn't having issues trying to breathe. Meanwhile, Kendall seemingly showed off her underwear with her getup — always a tacky move to pull at a wedding. But it was Kylie's look that drew the most eye rolls.
Kim's sister Kylie looked even gaudier
As the youngest of the OG Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner has made the biggest name for herself, and she certainly did her best to upstage Lauren Sánchez at her own wedding. The mom of two broke the cardinal rule of weddings: never, ever wear white if you're not the one getting married. If Jenner knew about that axiom, she acted like it didn't apply to her in her silvery-white, skintight gown.
Jenner's inappropriate wedding outfit trended for all the wrong reasons. Any press may be good press in her world, but the dress fiasco was still a stab in the back to Sánchez. As mentioned, the makeup mogul was lucky to have been at the shindig at all. Her mom had to pull some strings to get her in, and Jenner then turned around and metaphorically spat on Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Of course, Sánchez's dated wedding dress was her most buttoned-up look yet, so her being upstaged wasn't 100% Jenner's fault. But still, it was a rude move to pull on someone's special day.