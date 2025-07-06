Tragic Details About Sabrina Carpenter's Life

Sabrina Carpenter was certainly an ambitious child. Before she even reached her teenage years, she appeared in "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" and Fox sitcom "The Goodwin Games," launched her own YouTube channel singing covers of Adele and Christina Aguilera, and finished third in an online talent contest staged by Miley Cyrus. Unfortunately, many of her peers didn't appreciate her world-dominating plans.

"Ironically, I was bullied for singing," Carpenter told fellow actor/singer Maya Hawke during a joint chat for Interview magazine. "I had really big dreams as a child, and it worked out for me. I did well in school, but I'll be honest, I started homeschooling really young. This sounds so dramatic, but I felt safer learning the way that I did."

Carpenter, who insisted that, contrary to popular belief at the time, that her parents weren't of the pushy stage-parents kind, acknowledges how lucky she was to be able to seek an escape from her tormentors: "I was in an online school, and then I started working at a pretty young age, so I got out of those little toxic circles that you sometimes don't even realize you're in because you're so young. So I was grateful for that."

