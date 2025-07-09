Barron Trump's Most Over-The-Top, Extremely Expensive Possessions
President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, welcomed their son, Barron Trump, in March 2006. Shortly after Barron arrived, an excited Donald took to the press to update the public on their welfare, revealing to People, "Everyone's perfect. [Melania's] really happy and it's really great." Barron, the last of Donald's five children, was pretty much born into opulence since his famous father was ranked as one of the world's richest businessmen that year, with a reported net worth of $2.6 billion.
Barron is now all grown up and has had a stunning height transformation. In September 2024, he joined New York University's Stern School of Business after graduating from Oxbridge Academy in Florida. Following Barron's college debut, Melania acknowledged that her son's life has been far from ordinary. "He doesn't have a normal college experience," Melania remarked in an interview with Fox News. "And you need to be very vigilant [about] who you trust and who you're connecting with. He knows that. He grew up very fast. His childhood from 10 years old was very different." Luckily, Barron is not alone since several celebrity kids are attending the same college.
The Trump heir still stands out because he is reportedly a lot richer than any of us suspected, and there is no doubt that he's had access to the best things life has to offer. From watches that cost thousands of dollars to valuable gifts that staunch soccer fans can only dream of to the best tailor-made overcoats, here are the first son's most over-the-top, expensive possessions.
He received a golden stroller from former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres
Shortly after Barron Trump was born, he was showered with a ton of gifts by other celebrities and close friends of the Trumps. Barron received a giant stuffed animal dog from the late television show host Barbara Walters, a white mink coverlet that was sent over by designer Dennis Basso, and numerous onesies that hilariously bore Donald Trump's "The Apprentice" catchphrases "You're Fired!" and "You're Hired!"
Amongst Barron's most highly-publicized gifts was a golden stroller that he received from former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. The stroller featured gold and marble detail and had a chandelier as a mobile — and in true DeGeneres fashion, it was meant to be a hilarious present. Of course, Melania Trump found it funny. "It makes you laugh," Melania told People at the time. Melania was so fascinated by the gift that she eventually posed alongside Barron in a photoshoot for the publication while seemingly pushing the four-wheeler. Years later, the first lady shared the throwback picture on Facebook with the caption, "#tbt 2006 with my beautiful baby boy."
The first son's viral suitcase costs an arm and a leg
As a student at New York University Stern School of Business, Barron Trump lives lavishly since he resides at Trump Tower. Additionally, his classmates are said to be going to desperate lengths to get his attention. Despite his popularity, Barron maintains one simple practice in school — carrying his black $88 backpack around campus. The bag presumably allows him to blend in with fellow students, but make no mistake, Barron has owned the best bags money can buy.
In a 2010 interview the Trumps had with television legend Larry King, 4-year-old Barron was seen running and picking up a Louis Vuitton suitcase, all while expressing, "I like my suitcase!" (via YouTube). Dressed in a dress shirt and suit combo, little Barron then told his mom, Melania Trump, "I have to go to school now." The Louis Vuitton bag in question is a "President" briefcase with several unique features, including a removable ID holder and the brand's signature S-Lock feature. While its price back then remains unknown, the product retails for a whopping $9,500 as of 2025. Here's the kicker: any buyer who sets their sight on it has to wait at least seven months before shipping.
Perhaps Barron didn't have to wait too long to get his hands on his suitcase, which eventually went viral in 2024. His father, Donald Trump, has a seemingly good relationship with the luxury brand and was present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony when the company unveiled a factory in Texas in 2019. Similarly, LVMH chairman and chief executive officer, Bernard Arnault, showed up to Donald's inauguration in January 2025.
Barron Trump's Mongolian horse is estimated to be worth thousands of dollars
The Trump family is no stranger to horses and horse racing. In 2019, Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the results of the Kentucky Derby, blaming Country House's win on political correctness. It therefore made sense when that same year, Barron Trump was gifted a horse by the then-Mongolian president, Khaltmaagiin Battulga. Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary at the time, took to X to announce the gesture, writing in a tweet, "The First Family is very grateful to Mongolia for this time-honored traditional gift. The horse has been named 'Victory' and will remain in Mongolia."
Traditionally, horses are not a symbol of luxury in Mongolia, as they require little to no maintenance and are abundant in the country. However, should Barron ever decide to bring his gift back to the United States, he could make a killing because the Mongolian horse is a valued racing breed. The horses are thought to be the founding stock for other Asian horse breeds and are often used in the Mongol Derby, the longest horse race worldwide. In the United States, champion racehorses can fetch up to $280,000, while horses related to a champion horse by birth are said to command a $35,000 to $70,000 price tag.
Did Barron Trump receive the world's most valuable soccer ball?
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had a meeting in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018, during which Donald was gifted the official soccer ball used during the World Cup (Russia was the host that year). Donald accepted the gesture, which was in reference to the United States hosting the World Cup in 2026. "We do host it, and we hope we do as good a job. That's very nice. That [the ball] will go to my son, Barron, we have no question. In fact, Melania, here you go," he said (via Time).
Donald proceeded to throw the ball toward his wife, Melania Trump, and although the moment was generally meant to be cute and thoughtful, several questions arose afterward. First, concerns were raised over suspicion that the ball may contain a transmitter chip. Per its manufacturer, Adidas, the chip is meant to provide vital information about the product and connect it to smartphones, which some thought could be used to spy. Second, by United States law, the gifting may have been illegal after all, since government employees are forbidden from accepting gifts worth more than $390 from foreign governments or international bodies.
If Barron received the gift at all — the Trump heir has since become a terrific soccer player — then once again, he could be sitting on a fortune. The soccer ball is worth a lot to diehard fans who love collectibles. Case in point: a 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer ball signed by stars like Ronaldinho and John Terry was placed on sale for up to $6,000, while the actual ball used in the finals was placed on auction for a reported $200,000.
He turned heads with a pricey Rolex Daytona timepiece
The Trump family has been known to wear pricey timepieces. Donald Trump himself has been seen in wristwatches from luxury brands, including Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, and Rolex. In fact, in late 2024, Donald unveiled his own luxury watch collection, featuring the Trump Victory Tourbillon that has "almost 200 grams of gold and more than 100 real diamonds," as the president shared on his platform, Truth Social (via The New York Times). The president's son, Barron Trump, definitely knows a thing or two about luxury watch brands, and although he is yet to be seen in his father's flashy collection — which commands a price tag of up to $100,000 — he caught the eye of the press when he was spotted in a Rolex Daytona timepiece in March 2025.
19-year-old Barron was seen arriving at Trump Tower in the company of his mom, Melania Trump, and he accessorized his black and navy blue outfit, featuring a bomber jacket, a t-shirt, and matching pants, with the golden piece that costs an astounding $50,000. Of course, Barron can afford the timepiece by virtue of being Donald's son, but he is quickly making his own power moves financially. He has an interest in cryptocurrency and reportedly made $40 million off of a venture associated with Donald, which means we could be looking at more high-end watches on his wrist in the future.
Barron Trump's custom cashmere inauguration overcoat could have cost a fortune
Donald Trump's January 2025 inauguration was a fashion lover's dream, featuring designs by top players in the business, including Adam Lippes, Oscar de la Renta, and Ralph Lauren. Barron Trump stole the show when Donald briefly introduced him to the crowd and credited him with helping win the youth vote, and as he waved, it was hard not to notice that he had channeled his older brothers' with a new hairdo. Additionally, Barron's fashion choice for the day, a jet black cashmere overcoat, was an eye-catching head-turner.
The masterpiece, which Barron paired with a white shirt and a navy blue tie, was the handiwork of fashion designer Nathan Pearce. Pearce, who owns the luxury brand Pearce Bespoke, revealed that he was connected to Barron through social media star Justin Waller. According to the entrepreneur, Barron was actively involved in the selection of his entire ensemble, down to choosing buttons and linings. "He's this super-bright kid," the designer gushed in a chat with WWD. "He's well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He's just very fascinating to talk to."
There's no telling how much Barron paid for his look, but his mom, Melania Trump, also showed up to the inauguration in a custom Adam Lippes coat that cost anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000. Nevertheless, Pearce Bespoke's prices often lie in the affordable high-end range; the company's tailor-made suits have a three-week waiting time and a starting price of $900.
His taste in shoes includes expensive Gucci loafers
When it comes to shoes, Barron Trump's style is anything but versatile. The first son, who reportedly wears a size 15 shoe, has been pictured in dress shoes when an occasion calls for it, but on a normal day, he's likely to be found in sneakers. Barron has a preference for the New Balance 574 Core design, which he often wore before he was off to college. It's safe to say that he didn't break the bank since the sneakers can be customized for a reported $149. Similarly, he was photographed in trendy Adidas Samba OG sneakers that didn't put a dent in his pocket (they only cost $100).
Barron's most expensive taste in shoes yet is a pair of Gucci loafers he was seen wearing while returning to the White House after a 2017 weekend trip away. The shoes complimented an all-round casual look comprising of a pair of white khaki shorts and a navy blue t-shirt. Although the exact style Barron wore are not available for sale on the luxury retailer's website at the time of writing, Gucci loafers are definitely not cheap. Available pairs of loafers have a price tag of up to $1,130.