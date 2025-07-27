Tragic Details About Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott

Although Jeff Bezos is front of mind where the meteoric rise of Amazon is concerned, the multi-billionaire's ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, also played a pivotal role in both its genesis and ascension. In 1994, just one year after marrying him, Scott joined Bezos in quitting a cushy job in New York City with the hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co. to pack up, move west, and start the business. The company was ultimately launched as an online bookstore from the couple's rented home in Bellevue, Washington, evolving through the years into one of the world's most valuable and recognizable brands and a tech/media powerhouse.

But where is Mackenzie Scott now? In addition to being an important piece to the Amazon story, Scott is an award-winning author, philanthropist, mother and, following her 2019 divorce, one of the richest women in the world. According to Forbes' 2025 list of the world's wealthiest people, Scott is the 13th richest woman in the world with a net worth of $28.2 billion.

That's not to say that Scott hasn't encountered her share of speed bumps along the way. From early family trouble and one of the most highly publicized marriage dissolutions in recent memory to targeted call-outs from one of the world's most powerful people and more, here's a look at some of the tragic tales from Scott's storied life.