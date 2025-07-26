What All The Trump Women Really Look Like Unfiltered

Donald Trump's merry band of MAGA women have a lot in common. In addition to their matching Mar-a-Lago face transformations, shared ideology, and unwavering dedication to the POTUS, there's the Photoshop crash course with a heavy emphasis on filtering that they all seemingly take upon entering the inner sanctum — with varying levels of success.

Some Trump women were already bona fide pros at photo manipulation. Others? Not so much, as Kimberly Guilfoyle's many embarrassing Instagram vs. reality moments prove. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée was clearly absent when it was taught that less is often best. Not to mention, just because you can doesn't mean you should.

However, Guilfoyle isn't alone in committing blindingly obvious Photoshopping crimes. Far from it. GOP golden girl Lara Trump and rapidly rising star Kristi Noem are both guilty of modification misconduct. Tiffany and Ivanka Trump have also racked up more than their fair share of retouching transgressions. And, despite attempting to fly under the radar and stay out of the spotlight as much as possible, even the FLOTUS, Melania Trump, has suffered some very public and cringey filter fails worthy of dethroning OG Guilfoyle. So, mirror mirror on the wall, who's the biggest MAGA fake of all? We're checking out what all of the Trump women really look like unfiltered and au naturel.