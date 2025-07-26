Who Should Melania Marry If She Finally Divorces Trump, According To Matchmaker

Ever since Donald Trump entered the White House in 2017 without Melania Trump, who stayed behind in New York City for six months, people have questioned what's going on with the Trumps' marriage. Divorce rumors persist, along with speculation on what would happen to Melania if she did divorce Donald. How much money would she get? Where would she live? What would she do? And, most importantly, who would she marry? Well, in case Melania ever needs help with the latter, Susan Trombetti, professional matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, weighed in on the matter.

"I would pair Melania with a Rupert Murdoch type, but younger," Trombetti told Nicki Swift. "She values privacy, wealth, stability, and family. She needs someone ultra-rich who treats her like she is the prize. Another businessman, or a famous CEO, would work well for her." Although Trombetti believes another businessman would fit the bill, she suggests one unlike Donald. Instead, Trombetti advised that Melania pick someone she has more in common with — someone who doesn't court controversy and crave the intense media glare, and perhaps somebody with whom she actually spends time.

Still, despite Donald and Melania sleeping in separate bedrooms, and her presumed reticence to appear with her husband in public, Trombetti believes the FLOTUS won't be requiring her services — in the near future, at least. "When it comes to Donald and Melania, they aren't going anywhere any time soon," she said. "Everyone thought she was leaving after his first term, but she's still here."