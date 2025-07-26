Who Should Melania Marry If She Finally Divorces Trump, According To Matchmaker
Ever since Donald Trump entered the White House in 2017 without Melania Trump, who stayed behind in New York City for six months, people have questioned what's going on with the Trumps' marriage. Divorce rumors persist, along with speculation on what would happen to Melania if she did divorce Donald. How much money would she get? Where would she live? What would she do? And, most importantly, who would she marry? Well, in case Melania ever needs help with the latter, Susan Trombetti, professional matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, weighed in on the matter.
"I would pair Melania with a Rupert Murdoch type, but younger," Trombetti told Nicki Swift. "She values privacy, wealth, stability, and family. She needs someone ultra-rich who treats her like she is the prize. Another businessman, or a famous CEO, would work well for her." Although Trombetti believes another businessman would fit the bill, she suggests one unlike Donald. Instead, Trombetti advised that Melania pick someone she has more in common with — someone who doesn't court controversy and crave the intense media glare, and perhaps somebody with whom she actually spends time.
Still, despite Donald and Melania sleeping in separate bedrooms, and her presumed reticence to appear with her husband in public, Trombetti believes the FLOTUS won't be requiring her services — in the near future, at least. "When it comes to Donald and Melania, they aren't going anywhere any time soon," she said. "Everyone thought she was leaving after his first term, but she's still here."
Donald and Melania's marriage saga continues
Donald Trump insists on controlling the narrative. He never lets what he perceives as slights slide and immediately shoots down any reports he deems negative, no matter how credible they may be. However, he maintains radio silence when it comes to the never-ending rumors that Donald and Melania are heading for divorce. In fact, if anything, the couple consistently provides plenty of fodder for the gossip fire.
Donald's seeming obsession with hiring Melania clones, such as Hope Hicks, Alina Habba, and Margo Martin, among others, has resulted in haters theorizing that he's looking for a FLOTUS replacement with an eerily similar appearance. Meanwhile, a 2024 pic of Donald cozying up with his ex-wife, Marla Maples, set social media alight. Also, Melania's glaring absence from the presidential campaign trail left people scratching their heads, wondering where she was and why she wasn't by his side.
Then there's the fact that on the ever-increasingly rare occasions that Melania does appear publicly with Donald, she looks like she would rather be anywhere other than by his side — Melania's sour expression and ice-cold vibe have sent the divorce rumors into overdrive on many an occasion. However, with two high-profile, costly, and messy marital failures already under his belt and an evangelical contingent to please, it's unlikely Donald is in any hurry to appear in Star Jones' "Divorce Court" anytime soon — no matter how much neitzens want those Melania and Justin Trudeau affair rumors to be true.