The Tragedy Of The Hogan Family Gets Sadder & Sadder

The following includes references to domestic abuse and suicidal ideation.

The death of WWE star Hulk Hogan at age 71 in July 2025 sent shockwaves through the firmament of pop culture. In his heyday during the 1980s, Hogan had been a towering figure, transforming professional wrestling into mainstream entertainment for the masses that raked in millions — all while becoming a major star himself. His various forays into the entertainment industry were mixed; it became clear why Hogan's acting career flopped after he appeared in a string of box-office bombs. However, he experienced far greater success with reality television, introducing viewers to his family on the VH1 hit "Hogan Knows Best," which ran from 2005 until 2007.

That huge burst of success, however, proved to be short-lived, a house of cards that tumbled down rapidly when a series of scandals exposed the shady side of the Hogan family. While the Hulkster and his family remained in the public eye, the fame that once enveloped them had become tarnished; the Hogans became tabloid fixtures, with salacious and unsavory details of their lives spilling out through garish headlines in supermarket checkout lines.

Looking back, it's clear that the tragic life of the WWE superstar was punctuated by soaring highs and crushing low points, something that also held true for the rest of the clan. To find out more, read on; it will be clear that the tragedy of the Hogan family gets sadder and sadder.