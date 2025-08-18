Karoline Leavitt's Husband Was Reportedly 'Homeless' Before They Got Hitched

Nicholas Riccio's parents divorced when he was little, paving the way for an unstable and often turbulent childhood. He grew up poor and bouncing from place to place, never living somewhere long enough to have a sense of home. But that figurative feeling became literal after he graduated high school in 1983 and found himself with no roof over his head. "When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over their houses to watch a game just so I could take a shower," he told Seacoastonline in 2005.

Despite his difficult situation, Riccio was determined to go to college and fulfill his mother's hopes that he would get further in life than she ever could. He found a job to cover his tuition at Plymouth State University, but his wages weren't enough to cover rent too. So he lived out of his car. Unfortunately, a college degree didn't guarantee him a high-paying job. Instead, he found a job stacking shelves at a grocery store. While he did that, he decided to take a real estate course. He fell in love with property development, but he needed money to do that.

He started borrowing money at crazy interest rates, a decision that could have put him in an even more dire financial situation. But it paid off. He now owns 10 properties, nine in New Hampshire and one in West Virginia, ranging in cost from $5,500 to $400,000, according to Realtor.