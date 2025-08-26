Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2025

Stars, they really are just like us ... and by that we mean that many of them also have hopes and dreams of starting families and raising children of their own. "Pregnancy can be seen as the great equalizer," social scientist and relationship psychologist Anjula Mutanda told Grazia in 2017 about the public's affinity for celebrity bump watch news. "People may not have their money, celebrity status, or lifestyle, but they will know someone who has had a baby or have done through pregnancy themselves. It becomes a type of shared experience — one where you can feel 'like' the celebrity or feel empathy for them having a challenging experience," she explained.

Just like in all the years past, we are obsessed with the influx of celebrity spawn being birthed in 2025. Fortunately, for all of us celebrity baby enthusiasts, the year has been chock-full of A-list celebrity births. Let's get into it as we discuss what the stork dropped off in 2025 for the crème de la crème of Hollywood, sports, politics, and more!