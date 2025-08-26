Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2025
Stars, they really are just like us ... and by that we mean that many of them also have hopes and dreams of starting families and raising children of their own. "Pregnancy can be seen as the great equalizer," social scientist and relationship psychologist Anjula Mutanda told Grazia in 2017 about the public's affinity for celebrity bump watch news. "People may not have their money, celebrity status, or lifestyle, but they will know someone who has had a baby or have done through pregnancy themselves. It becomes a type of shared experience — one where you can feel 'like' the celebrity or feel empathy for them having a challenging experience," she explained.
Just like in all the years past, we are obsessed with the influx of celebrity spawn being birthed in 2025. Fortunately, for all of us celebrity baby enthusiasts, the year has been chock-full of A-list celebrity births. Let's get into it as we discuss what the stork dropped off in 2025 for the crème de la crème of Hollywood, sports, politics, and more!
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Smack dab in the midst of the NFL playoffs, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their third child. Their daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes, rounded out their newfound family of five with her January 12 arrival. "It's been cool to welcome another baby girl [into] our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that," Patrick told a gaggle of reporters during a press conference about acclimating to home life with their new addition (via KMBC News).
However, even amid all their newborn baby bliss, it doesn't appear the couple is in a rush to try for a fourth anytime soon. "We're done. We're done for a while. Three. I don't know, I mean, I feel like you can never say you're done, but I think three is all I need," Brittany said in June during an appearance on "The Whoop Podcast." Hey, maybe the third time really is the charm — at least in the Mahomes household, anyway.
Brooke Hogan and Steven Oleksy
Hulk Hogan's estranged daughter, Brooke Hogan, welcomed not one but two bundles of joy, girl and boy twins, Molly Gene and Oliver Andrew, with her husband, former NHL player Steven Oleksy, on January 15. "Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good," the proud mama bear gushed in an Instagram post following their birth, along with a carousel of photos
Sadly, the late wrestler never met his new grandchildren before his tragic and sudden death at 71 years old. Following his untimely death, Oleksy told People that he had reached out to his famous father-in-law via text message "about a month and a half after" the twins were born in an effort "to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest."
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and her hubby, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed a second child together, daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, on January 22 at precisely 12:57 p.m. Buckingham Palace was the first to announce the royal birth, revealing that she weighed in at 4 pounds and 5 ounces. "Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena's older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna," the palace said in an official statement.
As you may recall, Mozzi was previously engaged and shares son Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf with his ex-fiancee, Dara Huang. In 2021, Beatrice got candid in an article for the Evening Standard about becoming a stepmom and how she used her love of books and reading to help further strengthen her bond with Wolfie. "This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime," she said.
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
Surprise!!! Actor Lily Collins and her famous film-director and screenwriter hubby, Charlie McDowell, stunned the world on July 31 when they revealed the arrival of their brand new baby girl, Tove Jane McDowell, in a joint post on Instagram. "Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate," Collins penned in the confines of the bombshell birth announcement.
While most of the people in the comments section congratulated the happy couple, some were painfully critical, even demanding to know why the couple had opted to use a surrogate in the first place. As one can imagine, McDowell was none too pleased and decided to face the nasty comments head-on. "In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby — it's ok to not be an expert on surrogacy. It's ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It's ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it's ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people's lives," he penned in part of a lengthy comment before signing off, explaining that he needed to change one of baby Tove's poopy diapers. And, scene!
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente
On February 5, TMZ reported that Gisele Bündchen had "recently" given birth to a third child, this time with her boyfriend, Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Sources told the tabloid news outlet that following the birth, the supermodel mama was "super happy" and that both mother and baby were healthy. It wasn't until May, however, that Bündchen herself announced the baby news. "I've been quiet over here but very busy living life. Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren't shared — they're simply lived," she began in a lengthy Instagram post in honor of Mother's Day, along with a carousel of photos, including one of a newborn baby.
Bündchen's pregnancy with Valente was first confirmed in October 2024. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People. The pair was first romantically linked in November 2022 after photos of the couple vacationing together in Provincia de Puntarenas surfaced. Later, in June 2024, a source told People that Bündchen had "blossomed" following her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady and that she was "secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn't have time to dwell on the negatives out there."
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
In March, self-professed "twin flames" Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed a baby girl. "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," the rapper and singer gushed in an Instagram post on March 27, along with a video of what appears to be Fox caressing the newborn's tiny hands in hers. Then, in June, Kelly went a step further, revealing their daughter's name. "Saga Blade Fox-Baker. thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox," he posted on Instagram along with a video of himself strumming the guitar while the infant playfully bounced and cooed in a seat, strategically set in the corner of the frame.
Fox and Kelly, who were set to be married, broke off their engagement and relationship in November, shortly after announcing they were expecting. "They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan," an insider close to the situation told People in January. "She's done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now. She lives alone and doesn't have much contact with MGK," the source added. "She's doing okay. She's very excited about the baby." Since then, however, the pair are coparenting amicably — even taking the baby on a trip to Costa Rica together. "For the first time in a long while, they felt like good friends again. They have a solid understanding now," a source told People.
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
Lawrence-Maroney party of four! As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. In April, People reported that A-list actor Jennifer Lawrence and her hubby, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, had welcomed baby number two to their brood, after photos surfaced of the couple taking their newborn out for a walk in New York City.
Lawrence and Maroney wed in October 2019 and welcomed their first child, son Cy, in February 2022. "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," Lawrence told Vogue during a candid interview in September of the same year. "Like, now is day one of my life. I was just so in love. ... My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that."
Jason and Kylie Kelce
If we didn't know any better, we would think retired NFL player Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are on the fast track to growing their very own football team. On March 30, the couple welcomed baby girl number four to their fast-growing fam. "Whoop, there she is! Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce," the proud mama bear penned on Instagram along with four photos, including one of the newborn tightly swaddled and topped with a giant pink and blue bow.
"If I had to describe the change going from three kids to four kids in two words or less ... 'holy s***?'" Kylie told her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast listeners following her nearly two-month maternity leave about adjusting to their newfound family of six. Meanwhile, girl dad Jason admitted in July that he is looking forward to a far-off future where diapers aren't part of the equation. "We were just on the beach today, and it was a freaking — it's a trip, man," he revealed during an episode of "New Heights," the podcast he hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce. "I'm definitely looking forward to being out of diapers. There's no question about that."
Amber Heard
On May 11, Amber Heard took to Instagram to announce she was a mother of three! "Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years," she began in a lengthy Instagram post. "My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!" she gushed. Additionally, a source told People that "Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show."
Heard welcomed her eldest daughter, Oonagh Paige, on April 8, 2021. At the time, she revealed in a post on Instagram that she had made a deliberate choice to have a child on her "own terms" and hoped that society would eventually "arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth
On July 17, Page Six reported that celebrity A-listers Justin Long and Kate Bosworth had secretly welcomed a daughter via surrogate. As you may recall, the celeb couple wed in May 2023 at The Rockaway Hotel in New York City. "It was a very low-key ceremony. Onlookers thought it was an engagement photo shoot of some sort — not an actual wedding," a source told Page Six about the stars' modest nuptials.
While the husband and wife duo have remained tight-lipped about the current status of their family, Long made it clear in January 2024 that he was ready to be a father in a lengthy Instagram post honoring Bosworth on her 40th birthday. "One day our kids might ask me 'Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won't let us use?' And I'll say 'Well, _____, because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world," he penned.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Congratulations are in order for actor Millie Bobby Brown and her hubby, Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi! On August 21, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post that they had welcomed a brand new baby girl via adoption. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood both in peace and privacy," they penned.
In the past, Brown has been very open and forthcoming about her desire to be a mother. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me," she recalled during an appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast in March. And it appears Bongiovi was also very much on board with starting a family sooner rather than later. "We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want," Brown told Vanity Fair about all that went into her and Bongiovi's "important decision" to get married at the ripe old ages of 20 and 22, respectively. "It always felt right with him," she added.