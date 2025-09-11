Kate Middleton's Parents Live Ridiculously Lavish Lives
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Princess Catherine's parents probably won't get titles when their daughter is queen consort, but that's not to say they're slumming it. On the contrary, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton live very comfortably (and yes, that's an understatement).
Peerage-wise, the Middletons may be commoners, but thanks to Carole's party business, they're self-made millionaires. Granted, some have also pointed out that Michael came from a fairly old-money family himself. Either way, it's fairly well known that even before their eldest child was wed to the future king of England, her parents were well-to-do, sending their kids to illustrious schools and vacationing abroad.
Of course, things today have ramped up several notches. In 2025 alone, the Middletons had not just one, but two incredibly luxurious trips. First, there was the Wales family's Greek vacay aboard a superyacht in July, which they tagged along for. If the superyacht aspect of everything wasn't fabulous enough, according to the Daily Mail, the Middletons were also said to have arrived in Kefalonia by private jet. They then ferried to the boat that took them to the yacht in a limo. Their other getaway took place a few months prior when they jetted out to Mustique in the Caribbean for Carole's 70th birthday celebrations. Per the Daily Mail, Kate Middletson had organized for her parents, siblings, and their families to stay in the home once owned by Princess Margaret, which costs a whopping £37,000 (or just under $50,000) a week and includes a private chef and other perks. Of course, while the Middleton matriarch no doubt loved the boujie time away with her family, Carole is said to visit the island at least once a year, every year — and said trips may even last a month. Like we said ... the Middletons live comfortably.
Michael and Carole Middleton's home is plush to say the least
Of course, no one vacations all the time. For most of the year, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton are in their own home, Bucklebury Manor. But let's just say this isn't any old home (though technically, being Grade II-listed, it is old in the most literal sense).
According to Hello!, the Middletons' property is on a whopping 18-acre stand, and in addition to having seven bedrooms and even a library (this, on top of five reception rooms), it also boasts a tennis court and a pool. DW, though, it's nothing too grand. At least, that's what Carole suggested in an interview with Good Housekeeping. After revealing that she had bedrooms for all of her grandchildren, and kitted each out with its own Christmas tree, she quipped, "That makes me sound like I live in a mansion, doesn't it?" (via Hello!). Well, it is reminding us a little of the uber-wealthy celeb momager Carole has been compared to in the past, but we digress.
The Middletons moved into Bucklebury Manor in 2012, and reportedly paid £4.7 million at the time (roughly $6.3 million today). Those in the know told the press that they'd made the move to prevent paps from being able to snap pictures of the family. Considering Princess Catherine lived there during her first pregnancy (and even for a while after giving birth), that was probably for the best. It's also made for a perfect spot for other (note: lavish) family events — and no, we're not talking about the kitchen discos Carole told Good Housekeeping she enjoyed hosting after low-key dinners — but more on that in a bit.
Carole and Michael Middleton chipped in towards the royal wedding
Before they moved into Bucklebury Manor, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton had another major expense to contend with (and proving just how lavish their lifestyles were at the time, it should be noted that taking on the cost was certainly not expected of them). Obviously, we're talking about their daughter's wedding to Prince William, which they were said to have put six figures towards.
News that Michael and Carole were contributing to their daughter's wedding broke in 2011, with a royal aide confirming it to Vanity Fair. "It is something they absolutely wanted to do, and William graciously accepted," they told the outlet. Though the exact amount was not revealed for obvious reasons, speaking to the Daily Mail, the aide confirmed that it had been a hefty sum. "The Middleton family from the outset have been extremely generous," they shared.
It was reported that it was Kate Middleton's parents who paid for her Alexander McQueen wedding dress, which the Mirror estimated to have cost £40,000 (over $50,000 today). Another aspect of her outfit that was confirmed to have been paid for by Michael and Carole, per CBS News, was the diamond earrings she wore on the day, which were modelled on their family coat of arms. The Mirror reported that they would have set the Middletons back around $15,000 (more than $20,000 now). It was also said that the couple hired out The Goring hotel for their guests, where they hosted a pre-wedding dinner and post-reception party. Ultimately, the Mirror estimated Michael and Carole's bill to have come to around £250,000, or over $336,000. Naturally, the Middletons never confirmed or denied any of the figures.
Pippa Middleton's wedding was also on the pricey side
Kate Middleton may have had a royal wedding, but Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton's second daughter certainly had nuptials fit for a princess herself (and we're not just talking about the star-studded event drawing big crowds).
As with her older sister, official numbers on just how much everything cost for Pippa Middleton's wedding were not made public. It also wasn't revealed what her parents paid for or whether James Matthews' family contributed towards their son's big day. However, it certainly was estimated to have been a costly affair. Bridebook's breakdown of the potential price tag put the wedding at around £250,000 (and given that's what her parents were said to have paid towards Kate Middleton's wedding, fair is fair!). Possibly the most expensive component was the glass marquee, which the Daily Mail noted had been brought in from Belgium and was said to have cost around $130,000 at the time. Of course, having a Spitfire do a flyby and perform aerial tricks for guests probably didn't come all that cheap, either. On that front, Carole was said to have given her neighbors a heads-up about the World War II warplane making an appearance, as well as issuing an apology ahead of time for the noise. Hey, we reckon that at the very least, a free air show gave those nearby a glimpse into Pippa's wedding they otherwise wouldn't have seen.
One thing the Middletons did save on this time around was a venue fee — instead of needing to put anyone up near Westminster Abbey, they hosted the reception in their sprawling garden. We said it was the perfect spot for lavish events!
Wealth aside, the Middletons are fairly low-key
Despite their access to private jets, superyachts, and the means to fund two incredibly lavish weddings, it does bear mentioning that Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton have long been thought to be pretty down to earth. In fact, according to the Daily Mail, those in their inner circle refer to Carole as "Ma Middleton," and she's said to have a very hands-on presence in her youngest daughter's business (ICYMI, among the most expensive things Pippa Middleton and her husband own is a farm that offers a petting zoo experience, event venues, and a restaurant). Of course, as a millionaire businesswoman herself, Carole could certainly be doling out advice to Pippa, but we mean "hands-on" in the most literal sense: Carole is believed to serve tea to patrons on occasion.
Likewise, Carole and Michael's son, James Middleton, painted a very laidback picture of his family life in "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life." In fact, in one recollection outlined in the book, James wrote that his parents had zero qualms about stepping in to save his puppy in a scary incident that took place while Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince George and staying at the family home. "There was mum, one arm soaked in blood, vainly trying to calm a distressed and frantically wriggling dog whose head had become stuck between the gatepost and the gate," he wrote. As for Michael, James wrote, "Dad had a crowbar and was trying to widen the gap so the dog could be freed." Ultimately, James and Michael worked in tandem with crowbars to free the pup, who survived.
As the parents of the future queen consort, that the Middletons live lavishly makes sense. That they're equally low-key is a bigger surprise — and TBH, we're here for it.