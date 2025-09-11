Kate Middleton's Parents Live Ridiculously Lavish Lives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Princess Catherine's parents probably won't get titles when their daughter is queen consort, but that's not to say they're slumming it. On the contrary, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton live very comfortably (and yes, that's an understatement).

Peerage-wise, the Middletons may be commoners, but thanks to Carole's party business, they're self-made millionaires. Granted, some have also pointed out that Michael came from a fairly old-money family himself. Either way, it's fairly well known that even before their eldest child was wed to the future king of England, her parents were well-to-do, sending their kids to illustrious schools and vacationing abroad.

Of course, things today have ramped up several notches. In 2025 alone, the Middletons had not just one, but two incredibly luxurious trips. First, there was the Wales family's Greek vacay aboard a superyacht in July, which they tagged along for. If the superyacht aspect of everything wasn't fabulous enough, according to the Daily Mail, the Middletons were also said to have arrived in Kefalonia by private jet. They then ferried to the boat that took them to the yacht in a limo. Their other getaway took place a few months prior when they jetted out to Mustique in the Caribbean for Carole's 70th birthday celebrations. Per the Daily Mail, Kate Middletson had organized for her parents, siblings, and their families to stay in the home once owned by Princess Margaret, which costs a whopping £37,000 (or just under $50,000) a week and includes a private chef and other perks. Of course, while the Middleton matriarch no doubt loved the boujie time away with her family, Carole is said to visit the island at least once a year, every year — and said trips may even last a month. Like we said ... the Middletons live comfortably.