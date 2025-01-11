The Most Expensive Things Pippa Middleton And James Matthews Own

No, Pippa Middleton doesn't have a title — but who needs one when your lifestyle is more luxe than that of your royal relations? Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, lead a lavish life, to say the least, with a number of uber-expensive belongings to their names.

We'll start with the first home the couple lived in together. Some may remember that at the time Middleton and Matthews got engaged, they were living together in the home he'd bought years prior. Don't get it twisted, though: this wasn't your typical young lovers' love nest. With six bedrooms, five stories, and a number of impressive extras (we're talking a movie theater, in-house gym, and an elevator to shuttle between all the amenities), the pad was a palatial one. Middleton and her fiance were also said to have private his-and-hers dressing rooms, installed specially by Matthews. In light of that, we're not exactly surprised that the couple later did some additional renovations once Middleton and Matthews welcomed their first child — though we'll concede that adding on a nursery isn't quite as out-there as all the other bells and whistles.

Unfortunately, even with all the home's features, Middleton and Matthews didn't stay there all that long. The couple sold the property in 2022 for a whopping £22.5 million, or around $28 million. However, let's just say they were on to (even) bigger things.